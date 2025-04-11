Connacht make 5 changes for Racing 92 clash

CONNACHT HAVE made five changes for tomorrow’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Racing 92 at Dexcom Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

Captain Cian Prendergast, Joe Joyce, Denis Buckley, Ben Murphy and Shane Jennings come in from the side who beat Cardiff in the round of 16 last weekend.

The changes mean Josh Murphy moves to the second row.

Advertisement

Scrum-half Ben Murphy makes his first appearance for nearly two months, after recovering from finger surgery.

Meanwhile, Jennings gets a chance as Shayne Bolton misses out owing to a quad strain.

On the bench, the returning Peter Dooley will hope to make his 50th appearance for the club.

Connacht team to face Racing 92:

15. Mack Hansen

14. Shane Jennings

13. Hugh Gavin

12. Bundee Aki

11. Finn Treacy

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast (captain)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Paul Boyle

21. Matthew Devine

22. Josh Ioane

23. Cathal Forde