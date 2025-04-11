The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Connacht make 5 changes for Racing 92 clash
CONNACHT HAVE made five changes for tomorrow’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Racing 92 at Dexcom Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).
Captain Cian Prendergast, Joe Joyce, Denis Buckley, Ben Murphy and Shane Jennings come in from the side who beat Cardiff in the round of 16 last weekend.
The changes mean Josh Murphy moves to the second row.
Scrum-half Ben Murphy makes his first appearance for nearly two months, after recovering from finger surgery.
Meanwhile, Jennings gets a chance as Shayne Bolton misses out owing to a quad strain.
On the bench, the returning Peter Dooley will hope to make his 50th appearance for the club.
Connacht team to face Racing 92:
15. Mack Hansen
14. Shane Jennings
13. Hugh Gavin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Finn Treacy
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Ben Murphy
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Josh Murphy
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast (captain)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Paul Boyle
21. Matthew Devine
22. Josh Ioane
23. Cathal Forde
