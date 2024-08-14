Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland’s Mark Adair celebrates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. ©INPHO
Bowled Over

Government approves new national stadium for Cricket Ireland

The 4,000-capacity venue is due to be completed by 2028.
4.42pm, 14 Aug 2024
857
14

A NEW NATIONAL cricket stadium has been approved by the government with the aim to have a 4,000-capacity venue completed by 2028.

A high performance centre is also part of the ambitious project, which will have its planning and design completed by the middle of next year.

Cricket Ireland will co-host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with England and Scotland in 2030, and this new facility is to be located in the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

It will deliver a permanent home for cricket in Ireland that meets the International Cricket Council requirements for hosting major cricket events and competitions.

Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland’s chief executive, hailed the announcement as “probably up there in terms of significance with the day that we became a Full Member of the ICC.”

He added: “It is a tribute to the enormous growth that the sport has enjoyed over the last 10 to 15 years at all levels of the game. Not just nationally, but provincially and at club level.

“These facilities will help drive the sport forward – they will significantly assist our highest performing players nationally and provincially to prepare, train and perform better on the world stage.”

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie