Government approves new national stadium for Cricket Ireland

A NEW NATIONAL cricket stadium has been approved by the government with the aim to have a 4,000-capacity venue completed by 2028.

A high performance centre is also part of the ambitious project, which will have its planning and design completed by the middle of next year.

Advertisement

Cricket Ireland will co-host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with England and Scotland in 2030, and this new facility is to be located in the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

It will deliver a permanent home for cricket in Ireland that meets the International Cricket Council requirements for hosting major cricket events and competitions.

Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland’s chief executive, hailed the announcement as “probably up there in terms of significance with the day that we became a Full Member of the ICC.”

He added: “It is a tribute to the enormous growth that the sport has enjoyed over the last 10 to 15 years at all levels of the game. Not just nationally, but provincially and at club level.

“These facilities will help drive the sport forward – they will significantly assist our highest performing players nationally and provincially to prepare, train and perform better on the world stage.”