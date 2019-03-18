This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 18 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Presentation College Athenry advance to second consecutive Croke Cup final with victory over Midleton CBS

Meanwhile, St Michael’s Enniskillen captured their first MacRory Cup since 2012 in Armagh.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Mar 2019, 4:16 PM
50 minutes ago 1,371 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4548927
A general view of hurling.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A general view of hurling.
A general view of hurling.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PRESENTATION COLLEGE ATHENRY have booked their place in the Croke Cup final after a three-point victory over Midelton CBS in Killmallock this afternoon.

They will have the chance to dispel the ghosts of last year’s All-Ireland defeat to St. Kieran’s later this month and will go into the game full of confidence after today’s 1-12 to 2-6 win.

Having trailed by a point at the halfway mark, an eventful second half – which included red cards for both Pres College’s Christy Brennan and Midleton goalscorer Ross O’Regan – they scored seven unanswered points to put the game beyond their Cork rivals.

The reigning Connacht champions will now meet either CBC Cork or All-Ireland champions St Kieran’s in the final on 30 March.

The second semi-final takes place this Wednesday at WIT Sports Campus.

Brandon Horan lifts the MacRory Cup St Michael's Brandon Horan lifts the MacRory Cup. Source: Presseye/Declan Roughan/INPHO

Elsewhere today, St Michael’s Enniskillen captured their first MacRory Cup since 2012 with a 0-16 to 2-6 victory over Omagh CBS.

Darragh McBrien was the star this afternoon, notching seven points in Armagh, with five of those coming from play. His contributions saw St Michael’s open up an eight-point lead at the break.

Daniel Fullerton’s second-half penalty gave some hope to Omagh as they went in search on an equaliser, but they couldn’t close the gap in final stages of the game.

The Fermanagh school condemned Omagh to a fourth final defeat in 11 years. The Tyrone side last lifted the cup in 2007, but featured in 2009, 2010 and 2014 finals.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    Ronaldo charged by Uefa after Atletico celebration
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It was literally hanging off' - Irish striker Curtis details freak finger injury
    Shane Duffy wins FAI Player of the Year award ahead of Darren Randolph and Declan Rice
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'They're a five-a-side team' - Souness rips into wasteful Chelsea after Everton loss
    'They're a five-a-side team' - Souness rips into wasteful Chelsea after Everton loss
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    As it happened: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie