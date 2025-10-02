Crystal Palace ease to victory over Dynamo Kiev

Crystal Palace 2

Dynamo Kiev 0

CRYSTAL PALACE SET a new club record as they started their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 win over Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kiev at the Motor Lublin Arena in Poland.

Daniel Munoz scored Palace’s first-ever away goal in Europe and second-half substitute Eddie Nketiah also struck, both from Yeremy Pino left-wing crosses, to extend Palace’s unbeaten run to 19 matches.

It is their longest-ever stretch of games without a defeat, which they preserved despite Borna Sosa’s red card in the final quarter of an hour after being booked twice in the space of three minutes.

Dynamo, playing in their temporary home of Lublin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, did not touch the ball in Palace’s area until they were down to 10 men and were unable to threaten a grandstand finale.

Palace went ahead in the 31st minute, with Dynamo briefly down to 10 as Taras Mykhavko received treatment on a head injury that led to his substitution moments later.

Pino drifted in from the left and crossed beyond the far post, where Munoz leapt above Dynamo left-back Vladyslav Dubinchak and his header arced over Ruslan Neshcheret for a historic Palace goal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was today handed his maiden France call-up, was withdrawn at half-time and replaced by Nketiah, who made his presence felt when he slotted home and while the offside flag went up, there was no denying the England striker in the 59th minute.

Pino was once again the architect, tricking his way past Volodymyr Brazhko before delivering a low ball from the left with the outside of his right boot to Nketiah, who did likewise with his volleyed finish.