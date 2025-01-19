First ever Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland titles for Cuala as they do enough

Cuala 3-14

Errigal Ciaran 1-16

CUALA HAVE BECOME only the second club to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football, after a first-half blitz brought 3-9 against Tyrone and Ulster champions Errigal Ciaran.

Playing on the front foot and pushing up on Darragh McAnenly’s kickouts from the first go, they swamped the fancied side and had a goal after five minutes after Peter Harte was dispossessed and Cal Doran was on the end of a flowing move to finish neatly.

Advertisement

The second goal arrived on 13 minutes. An injection of pace from the impressive Peader Ó Cofaigh Byrne helped along a move when Luke Keating transferred to the ongoing David O’Dowd who applied a neat finish to the net.

The third came after Con O’Callaghan couldn’t be contained and poked through a ball to Ó Cofaigh Byrne who finished soccer style.

Errigal’s chances were not helped by the withdrawal of Darragh Canavan after an injury, and after that, their chances appeared to be evaporated.

However, a spell-binding performance in the second half from Peter Harte brought them right back into it, kick-started by a rocket of a shot to the net from way outside the shooting zone and with Thomas Canavan coming into the game and shooting from acute angles they found themselves just three points adrift with three minutes to go.

However, the damage was just too much with Conor Groarke adding the final point after being set up by Con O’Callaghan, who now joins Alan Kerins and Jimmy Barry Murphy as the only players to win club All-Ireland titles in two codes.

More to follow….