Cusack new Cork U20 hurling coach, Lyng to manage Kilkenny in 2025

DONAL ÓG Cusack has been confirmed as the new Cork U20 hurling coach at a county board meeting tonight.

Cusack will link up with new manager Noel Furlong for a two-year term.

Tadhg Óg Murphy, Vincent Hurley and Sean Guiheen complete the management team as selectors.

All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper Cusack managed the Cork minor side during a Covid-impacted 2020 campaign, while he previously served as Clare senior hurling coach.

He is currently involved with Cork club side Russell Rovers.

Meanwhile, Derek Lyng is set to stay in charge of the Kilkenny hurlers for a third season following a meeting of the County Board tonight

Lyng won the Leinster title for a second successive season this year.

He took Kilkenny to the All-Ireland semi-final where they lost to eventual champions Clare and lost to the same opponents in the hurling league final in April.

In addition, Mark Dowling and Niall Bergin have been ratified as Kilkenny U20 and minor hurling managers respectively.

The selectors and backroom teams will be confirmed in due course.