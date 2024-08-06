Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Donal Óg Cusack (file pic). Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Done Deal

Cusack new Cork U20 hurling coach, Lyng to manage Kilkenny in 2025

The All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper managed the minor side during a Covid-impacted 2020 campaign.
11.34pm, 6 Aug 2024
757
1

DONAL ÓG Cusack has been confirmed as the new Cork U20 hurling coach at a county board meeting tonight.

Cusack will link up with new manager Noel Furlong for a two-year term.

Tadhg Óg Murphy, Vincent Hurley and Sean Guiheen complete the management team as selectors.

All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper Cusack managed the Cork minor side during a Covid-impacted 2020 campaign, while he previously served as Clare senior hurling coach.

He is currently involved with Cork club side Russell Rovers.

Meanwhile, Derek Lyng is set to stay in charge of the Kilkenny hurlers for a third season following a meeting of the County Board tonight

Lyng won the Leinster title for a second successive season this year.

He took Kilkenny to the All-Ireland semi-final where they lost to eventual champions Clare and lost to the same opponents in the hurling league final in April.

In addition, Mark Dowling and Niall Bergin have been ratified as Kilkenny U20 and minor hurling managers respectively.

The selectors and backroom teams will be confirmed in due course.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie