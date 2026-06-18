World Cup's quickest goal and controversial penalty see Czechia and South Africa share spoils

Czechia 1

South Africa 1

A LATE PENALTY from Teboho Mokoena secured South Africa a 1-1 draw with Czechia in Atalanta, which keeps alive both sides’ hopes of qualification from Group A.

After Patrik Schick headed an early chance wide at the far post, the Czechs – showing five changes from the 2-1 defeat to South Korea, including West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek dropped to the bench – took the lead in the sixth minute.

Adam Hlozek raced on to a throw-in down the right and cut the ball back to the edge of box where Alexandr Sojka fed Michal Sadilek to clip his finish past South Africa keeper Ronwen Williams for the quickest goal of the tournament so far.

🇨🇿 1-0 🇿🇦



And its an early goal for Czechia through Michal Sadílek



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/O1IRLa9mTc — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 18, 2026

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South Africa, who had Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane sent off in their opening 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, looked for a response as Oswin Appollis’ 25-yard effort was deflected behind ahead of the first hydration break, which was met by a chorus of boos from fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the roof was closed.

The tempo dropped heading towards half-time before Thapelo Maseko was played into the right side of the Czech penalty area, but his angled effort was cut out at the near post.

South Africa looked to freshen up their attack for the second half by sending on Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng. It was, though, Czechia who went close to doubling their lead soon after the restart.

Vladimir Darida saw his close-range shot blocked before Lukas Cerv’s speculative effort was tipped over. From the resulting corner, Bayer Leverkusen frontman Schick then headed straight at Williams.

The mid-half hydration break was again greeted with jeers from the stands before South Africa were awarded a penalty with nine minutes left for handball by Czech substitute Pavel Sulc, having been struck at point-blank range from a shot by Maseko.

Do you think this contentious handball decision against Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc should have been awarded? 🤔



Teboho Mokoena took his chance from the penalty spot to earn South Africa a draw, securing their first point of the World Cup ☝️ pic.twitter.com/SrzuXsel3z — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 18, 2026

Mokoena made no mistake from the spot, slotting the ball to the left and sending Matej Kovar the wrong way.

🇨🇿 1-1 🇿🇦



MOKOENA BRINGS THE SIDES LEVEL WITH A PENALTY !!!



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/hOQ7cUlI5s — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 18, 2026

Neither side was able to find a late winner – Evidence Makgopa shooting straight at Kovar after a strong turn on the edge of the box – which leaves both countries still with some hope of making the last 32. Czechia face Mexico at the Azteca in their final group game while South Africa take on South Korea in Monterrey.