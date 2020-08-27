Daley Blind reassures fans that he's 'okay' after collapsing on the pitch

AJAX DEFENDER DALEY Blind insists he is “okay and feeling fine” after a health scare this week.

The 30-year-old Dutchman was lining out in a friendly against Hertha Berlin in Amsterdam on Tuesday when he collapsed on the field.

There were concerns about the ex-Manchester United player as he was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation last December, after suffering dizziness in a Champions League meeting with Valencia.

An implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted at the time and he returned to action in February.

And while this appears to be another setback, Blind has reassured fans that he’s “feeling fine”.

“Many thanks for all the kind messages I’ve received,” he wrote on social media. “I can say that I’m okay and feeling fine.”

