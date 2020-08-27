This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Daley Blind reassures fans that he's 'okay' after collapsing on the pitch

The Ajax defender, who was diagnosed with a heart condition last year, had a health scare this week.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 11:36 AM
Blind being treated during Tuesday's match.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Blind being treated during Tuesday's match.
Blind being treated during Tuesday's match.
Image: Imago/PA Images

AJAX DEFENDER DALEY Blind insists he is “okay and feeling fine” after a health scare this week.

The 30-year-old Dutchman was lining out in a friendly against Hertha Berlin in Amsterdam on Tuesday when he collapsed on the field. 

There were concerns about the ex-Manchester United player as he was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation last December, after suffering dizziness in a Champions League meeting with Valencia. 

An implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted at the time and he returned to action in February. 

And while this appears to be another setback, Blind has reassured fans that he’s “feeling fine”. 

“Many thanks for all the kind messages I’ve received,” he wrote on social media. “I can say that I’m okay and feeling fine.”

