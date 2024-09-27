Prescott leads Dallas Cowboys to win over New York Giants, Dupont checks out Chargers

TWO FIRST-HALF TOUCHDOWNS from Dak Prescott was enough for the Dallas Cowboys to overcome the New York Giants 20-15.

CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle both found the end zone early, Lamb breaking away for a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter before Giants kicker Greg Joseph converted a third field goal of the opening half to keep New York within five points headed into the break.

Joseph kicked his fourth field goal to open up the third quarter and close the gap to two, but Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey’s 60-yard conversion restored Dallas’ advantage headed into the final quarter.

Both kickers converted again in the fourth as the Cowboys stopped a two-game slide and the Giants fell to a 1-3 record.

Prescott threw for 221 yards, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished with 281 yards and an intercept.

Meanwhile, French rugby star Antoine Dupont spent the tail end of his post-Olympics vacation checking out the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers but said he does not see a shift to American football in his future.

“It’s the best way to spend a vacation, being able to work, too, discovering some pretty cool things,” Dupont told AFP and L’Equipe after spending some time touring the Chargers facilities, watching practice and taking part in some “skills” drills that included working on footwork with kicker Cameron Dicker.

Dupont, already seen by many as the world’s best 15-a-side rugby player, inspired France to a historic 28-7 victory over two-time Olympic champions Fiji in the Olympic rugby sevens final in Paris.

He is expected to begin training next week with Toulouse, the team he helped to a record 23rd French league title and a sixth Champions Cup crown last year.

He said his glimpse of the Chargers’ operation was instructive.

“You can see how demanding the guys are on a daily basis, even down to the cafeteria, where there are menus for dietary supplements, the weight room, the locker room, right down to the choice of cleats,” said Dupont, who swapped jerseys with Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack.

But Dupont, who was planning to attend the Chargers’ game on Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, said he did not see himself following in the footsteps of Welsh rugby international Louis Rees-Zammit, who is trying his luck in the NFL this year.

“No, I think it’s still a long way from rugby, I’d really have to spend a lot of time on it,” he said. “And to be honest, I don’t even have a position I could project myself into.”

- Additional reporting – © AFP 2024