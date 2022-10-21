Damian Casey honoured with Hurler of the Year award posthumously

The late Damian Casey. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

LATE TYRONE STAR Damian Casey has been awarded Nickey Rackard Hurler of the Year posthumously, as the overall top individual prizes in the Tailteann Cup football championship, and the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring and Lory Meagher Cup hurling competitions were also announced tonight.

Casey was honoured after another glittering season for the Dungannon and Tyrone ace.

He broke the 400-point career mark for championship scores, and scored 2-64 over the Red Hand’s six matches — including 0-14 in the final — before his tragic sudden passing in June at the age of 29.

Members of Casey’s family, including his parents Seán and Susan, were present for the announcement of the awards in Croke Park tonight.

🌟 Damian Casey is Nickey Rackard Cup Player of the Year for 2022.



❤️ Forever in our hearts. His Legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/wGXW00PCqU — GPA (@gaelicplayers) October 21, 2022

Sean Casey, left, father of the late Tyrone hurler Damian Casey, and Aodhan McHugh, right, collect the Nickey Rackard Player of the Year for 2022 award from GAA President Larry McCarthy. Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

Westmeath centre-forward Ronan O’Toole is the inaugural Tailteann Cup Footballer of the Year. The St Loman’s star scored 0-12 over the course of their campaign, and rounded off an influential season with 0-5 and the Man of the Match award in the final.

Antrim forward Conal Cunning took the Joe McDonagh Cup Hurler of the Year gong. The Dunloy man scored 2-55 in five matches, including 1-9 in the decider win over Kerry.

Kildare’s James Burke was named the Christy Ring Cup Hurler of the Year. Selected at corner forward on the Champion 15, Naas clubman Burke scored 1-44 in five matches for the Lilywhites.

Louth’s Darren Geoghegan is the Lory Meagher Cup hurler of the year. Full-forward on the Champion 15, the Naomh Moninne man was prolific in their campaign and scored 2-30.

The Westmeath football contingent at tonight's ceremony. Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

All of the winners were announced at the end of a gala black-tie banquet in Croke Park’s Hogan Suite, where the Champion 15 teams were also honoured.

“We promote a team game but throughout Irish history there has always been a place reserved for sporting heroes and for celebrating those who are a cut above in terms of inspiration and influence,” GAA President Larry McCarthy said.

“Gathered here is a selection of the outstanding performers who lit up these competitions and played an integral role in what was yet another successful GAA inter-county season. I congratulate them all and salute all of our players who gave us such a memorable series of matches.”