Galway's Damien Comer unlikely to need surgery on knee injury

STAR GALWAY FORWARD Damien Comer is set for a spell on the sidelines, but he will not need surgery after sustaining a knee injury against Roscommon on Sunday.

The All-Star full-forward left the game early on a stretcher, as the Tribesmen fell to their Connacht neighbours in the Allianz Football League, 0-9 to 0-8.

A Galway spokesperson confirmed to The42 that the Annaghdown club man suffered the knee injury, but it is unlikely he will have to go under the knife. The 29-year-old will commence rehab over the coming weeks before it is reassessed.

This news comes as a boost, after the initial outlook was negative.

“I’m not a doctor. He has to go for a scan to see but it doesn’t look good,” manager Pádraic Joyce said after Sunday’s match.

“We’re disappointed to lose the game in the first instance, the injury to Damien probably had a downer really on the rest of the lads and we didn’t really recover much after that so, look, just a bad day all round for us with injuries and losing the game.”

Nonetheless, Comer will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the National League, after the 2022 All-Ireland finalists have collected just one point from their opening two games.

With Shane Walsh travelling after Kilmacud Crokes’ club campaign, and Robert Finnerty also absent through injury, Galway are light up front.

Next up for Joyce’s charges is the visit of Tyrone to Tuam on Sunday, 19 February.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app.