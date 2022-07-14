Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 14 July 2022
Wales captain Dan Biggar fit to start South Africa decider after shoulder injury

Wales are looking to back up their victory in Bloemfontein by winning the Test series.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 1:11 PM
Biggar in action against the 'Boks.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

WALES CAPTAIN DAN Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury and will start Saturday’s Test series decider against South Africa in Cape Town.

Biggar went off early in the second half of Wales’ 13-12 second Test victory last weekend and was replaced by Gareth Anscombe, but he retains his starting place.

In a second boost for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, prop Dillon Lewis has shaken off an elbow injury and also features.

One change from the Bloemfontein success sees wing Josh Adams replace Alex Cuthbert, who has flown home due to a shoulder problem.

Biggar, Lewis and Cuthbert were all hurt during the game in Bloemfontein as Wales claimed a first victory over the Springboks on South African soil.

But Pivac has been able to select the team that started the first Test 12 days ago when Wales were beaten 32-29 by a late Damian Willemse penalty in Pretoria.

Elsewhere, centre George North will become the most capped back in Wales men’s international rugby history, making his 105th appearance and moving above Stephen Jones.

Pivac said: “Most people had written us off before we left Wales, and to be in this position with an opportunity to win this series is a great position for us to be in.

“However, it has been a tough training week because we have been a bit banged up, as you would expect after two very physical Test matches.

“So to have the majority of the squad that we arrived on these shores with available is a pretty good state to be in, and we are really looking forward to the weekend.

“The atmosphere on match-day has been excellent. South African fans are very loud, they support their side and they let you know what they are thinking of the occasion.

“It is an environment that tests you, and the players have so far stood up in both matches.”

Paying tribute to North’s achievement, Pivac added: “It is fantastic for George.

“He has worked really hard to come back from a major injury, and to break that record is no mean achievement.

“I am looking forward to seeing George out there on Saturday and hope he can have a stormer for us.”

Wales team: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Owen Watkin

