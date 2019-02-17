This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-All Blacks star Dan Carter set for Racing return

The 36-year-old will serve as cover for ex-South Africa fly-half Pat Lambie, who announced his immediate retirement in January.

By AFP Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,763 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4498414
Dan Carter (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Dan Carter (file pic).
Dan Carter (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER NEW ZEALAND fly-half and double World Cup winner Dan Carter will rejoin Racing 92 in March and stay until the end of the season, the French Top 14 club announced on Sunday.

Carter, 36, played for the Parisian side for three seasons between 2015-18 and returns as cover for ex-South Africa fly-half Pat Lambie who announced his immediate retirement in January due to numerous concussions.

The 112-time international won the French league title with the Racing92 in 2016 and was a losing finalist in the European Champions Cup in the same year as well as in 2018.

He scored 445 points in 58 games during his last stint in Paris.

Carter’s previous spell was tarnished on two occasions.

He tested positive for anti-inflammatory drug corticosteroids in 2016 but was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing in April 2017.

In the same year, he was caught driving while two-times over the legal alcohol limit by French police.

Carter is set for his third contract in the Top 14 having made only five appearance for Perpignan in 2009 because of an Achilles injury. 

The club broadcast a video on the big screen of their La Defense Arena home saying ‘Carter is back’ seconds before kick-off their league game against Toulouse. 

He has been temporarily released from his contract by Japanese Top League team the Kobelco Steelers who he joined last summer.

- © AFP, 2019

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance
    Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez
    HURLING
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie