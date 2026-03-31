Hallgrimsson says his players showed character to persevere in post-Prague friendly

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON SAID he was proud of the character his players showed in persevering through the unusual circumstances of tonight’s friendly with North Macedonia. The game finished goalless, though Ireland had the game’s only chances.

“It was a strange one, we started very slowly, they were trying to kill the tempo the whole time”, said Hallgrimsson. “It was always going to be about character this game, after we played so many games where everything was on the line, it was always going to be tough to come here and start flying. I felt the rhythm never got going until second half, tactically we improved as the game went on, and, yeah, we are mostly pleased with the character. We showed everyone we wanted to get the winning goal.

“The week has been tough, we gave them a day off on Friday to spend the day with family and I think that was key. The first session was awful, slow tempo, we were scratching our heads how can we motivate them, but they did it themselves. We felt the energy coming back, they left everything on the ground: good characters and good professionals will do that.”

Assistant coach John O’Shea sat beside Hallgrimsson for this post-match press conference, and asked what the Irish staff can take from tonight, O’Shea pointed to debutants James Abankwah and Bosun Lawal, along with Harvey Vale’s Aviva debut.

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Asked about Lawal’s qualities, O’Shea replied, “His technique, his control, his passing range; everything about him in terms of the personality to take the ball in tight spaces.”

Hallgrimsson also confirmed he wants Seamus Coleman to continue with Ireland. “We hope he is going to stay on and play with us next season and hopefully for the Euros, it would be fantastic for him.”