'They're smart rugby players who can play at speed': McFarland warns that Scottish threat won't fade in the wet

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland can see Scotland causing plenty of problems for Ireland no matter what weather provides the backdrop for their World Cup opener on Sunday (8.45, eir Sport).

A Typhoon is unlikely to affect Ireland’s World Cup fixtures in the coming weeks, rain and temperatures of up to 26 degrees are forecast for Yokohama on Sunday, meaning slippery conditions for Joe Schmidt and Gregor Townsend’s men to deal with.

Many expect the wet weather to suit Ireland, given their tighter, more pack-driven approach. However, ex-Scotland forwards coach McFarland believes the perception of his former employers as a side who can only thrive on a hard track is reductive.

“I read Scotland only have one way to play, but I don’t see that,” says the Ulster boss.

“I think a lot of the questions around that is they should be tightening things up, not being so loose with the ball, trying to dominate teams, but that’s not their make-up. This is not a team built with France’s forwards or England’s forwards, playing with speed for them is smart…

“They’re a smart kicking team, it’s just a question of executing it accurately.

“They’re not a side who’ll look to physically dominate an opposition, they’re smart rugby players who can play at speed; John Barclay, Ryan Wilson, Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Duncan Taylor, these are classy players, they’re not (Matthieu) Bastareaud-type players.”

Asked if Schmidt would be happier to see the rain come down, McFarland added:

“On balance probably yes. Scotland do have a really good kicking game, they’ve got some long boots in there – Finn can kick a long way, Hogg can kick it – territoriality they can take advantage of poor weather when you don’t necessarily want the ball.

“But Joe’s premium on possession means, in the wet weather, that’s when you need to keep the ball.”

The danger Scotland possess in attack was never better illustrated than during their thrilling second-half fightback from 31-0 down to draw 38-38 in Twickenham. For McFarland, the landslide second half was merely a result of minor improvements rather than a Dr Jekyll performance following 40 from Mr Hyde.

“There was a lot of talk of a ‘huge change’ in way they played, but I don’t buy that. They more or less played the same way in second half, they just did it better.

“They kicked poorly in the first half, but in the second half they were just much better at kicking the ball.

“A little bit of confidence going out there, which might be unusual but they had nothing to lose. They didn’t throw everything to the wind in the second half, but I thought it was remarkable how they got back on their feet after being knocked down by England.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud