Dan Sheehan handed four-game ban for Leinster by disciplinary committee

DAN SHEEHAN IS set to sit out at least three matches for Leinster Rugby after a Foul Play Committee considered the citing issued during the British and Irish Lions third test match against Australia.

This includes the pre-season game against Cardiff, along with the URC matches against Stormers and Sharks. If Sheehan completes a ‘coaching intervention’, he will be able to return for the interprovincial derby against Munster on 18, October in Croke Park.

A statement from World Rugby read; ‘The independent Fair Play Review Committee has confirmed a four-match suspension (reduced to three on successful completion of the coaching intervention) to British and Irish Lions’ Dan Sheehan after determining an action contrary to Law 9.20(a) (charging into a ruck) during the British and Irish Lions final test match against Australia on 2 August, 2025. The sanction has been accepted by the player.

‘In determining the sanction, the Committee noted that in his submissions, the player had not accepted that foul play occurred and did not accept that the offence warranted the citing. The Committee reviewed the matter, including submissions and footage, and determined that Sheehan’s actions were contrary to Law 9.20(a) (charging into a ruck or maul).

‘In determining foul play, the Committee found that Sheehan’s actions were reckless. The Committee found that he made head contact with the Australian player, that his action amounted to a high degree of danger and that no mitigation applied.

‘On the basis of all the evidence before them, the Committee decided that the offending warranted the mandatory mid range entry point of six matches. The Committee decided not to award full 50% mitigation due to the non-acceptance of foul play resulting in a final sanction of four matches (reduced to three on successful completion of the coaching intervention).’