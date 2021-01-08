BE PART OF THE TEAM

Massey makes move to newly-promoted Drogheda after leaving rivals Dundalk

The 32-year-old full-back will be a welcome addition to Tim Clancy’s squad.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Jan 2021, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 989 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5320095
Massey in the Drogs shirt.
Image: Twitter/Drogheda United
Image: Twitter/Drogheda United

DANE MASSEY has agreed to join Drogheda United. 

Yesterday, the full-back announced his departure from Dundalk after eight trophy-laden years at Oriel Park. 

As well as winning five Premier Division titles, three FAI Cup and the league cup, Dubliner Massey regularly represented the Lilywhites in European competitions — including the group stages of the Europa League. 

However, with Dundalk allowing a number of their longest-serving players to leave, he will be lining out for their Louth rivals in the 2021 campaign. 

Massey is the sixth new arrival to link up with Tim Clancy’s squad ahead of their return to the top flight. 

“Tim [Clancy] rang me over Christmas and has been in touch with me constantly over that period, I was really excited,” Massey told the club’s website.

“Tim has been telling me about the great goings on in the club and the young players there, lot of local young lads there who have great potential as well. It’s a new challenge for myself and I’m excited to get going.

“Everybody who knows me knows I’m a very ambitious person and with the squad Tim and Kevin [Doherty] are building we can definitely be competitive. With that squad, it’s well achievable I believe.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now, as I said it’s a new challenge for myself. As far as Dundalk, I played eight years there, I’ve done my time and I really enjoyed it. This is a new challenge for me and my family and I’m going to take it head on.”

