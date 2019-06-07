This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Giggs backs young Welsh winger's 'exciting' move to Man United

Daniel James is closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,941 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4672478

DANIEL JAMES WILL be an ‘exciting’ addition for Manchester United, says Ryan Giggs, with the 21-year-old closing in on a £15 million move to Old Trafford.

It has been widely reported that the Swansea winger has undergone a medical with the Red Devils.

Daniel James File Photo James is closing in on a move to Man United. Source: Nick Potts

He is now waiting on official confirmation of a deal after heading out of Manchester to link up with the Wales national squad.

James will be working under United legend Giggs while on Euro 2020 qualifying duty, with a former wide man tipping him to make an eye-catching impact at a Premier League giant.

“He’s assured me that he’s ready to play but we’ll have to see how we go,” Giggs told reporters on welcoming James back for fixtures against Croatia and Hungary.

“You have to be flexible because you don’t want things weighing on players’ minds, so if you can get it sorted it’s better for us and for the player as well.

“If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching him.

“It’s fantastic for everyone — for Dan, for Manchester United and a good deal for Swansea City as well.”

James has seen a proposed switch to United and his involvement in recent Wales meetups delayed due to the passing of his father, Kevan.

Compassionate leave saw him miss a training camp in Portugal, while a medical with the Red Devils meant he was absent from a light session on Thursday.

Giggs believes the youngster will slip seamlessly back into the fold, with his side preparing to face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on Saturday:

“He’s fine, he’s trained well. Obviously, after the terrible news, we had to be flexible and everything was on the table,” said Giggs.

I spoke to him numerous times over the last 10 days or so. He didn’t come to Portugal but met up with us to train in Wrexham. He went home on Thursday but he’s fine, he’s in a good place.

“He’s a level-headed lad. A lot has gone on over the last 10 days but he’s been fine around the group so we’ll just have to see whether he starts. But football-wise, he’s trained well and I’m really happy.”

James opened his goal account for Wales in their first qualification fixture, with the only effort of the game recorded during a meeting with Slovakia in March.

