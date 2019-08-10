This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork centre-back Lenihan lights up All-Ireland Minor semi with scorching solo goal

…You don’t stop those.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 5:11 PM
48 minutes ago 3,724 Views 5 Comments
Daniel Linehan celebrates his scorcher.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Daniel Linehan celebrates his scorcher.
Daniel Linehan celebrates his scorcher.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK ARE BACK! Or, at least they’re back in their first All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final since 2010 after clinically dispatching of Mayo on a scoreline of 4-12 to 1-13 at Croke Park.

This afternoon’s game will be best remembered for a stunning solo goal by the Franz Beckenbauer of Cork football, Daniel Linehan.

The Castlemagner man wore the number three on his back but operated from centre-back during the Rebels’ convincing victory, and with Cork leading by two points in the second half, he took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Linehan collected a pass just outside the 45′ and burst through the Mayo rearguard before blasting the ball across goal into the top left-hand corner.

The defender also notched two points from play during Cork’s quarter-final victory over Monaghan.

Fintan O’Toole’s full report from the last-four encounter can be found here.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

