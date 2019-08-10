Cork centre-back Lenihan lights up All-Ireland Minor semi with scorching solo goal

CORK ARE BACK! Or, at least they’re back in their first All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final since 2010 after clinically dispatching of Mayo on a scoreline of 4-12 to 1-13 at Croke Park.

This afternoon’s game will be best remembered for a stunning solo goal by the Franz Beckenbauer of Cork football, Daniel Linehan.

The Castlemagner man wore the number three on his back but operated from centre-back during the Rebels’ convincing victory, and with Cork leading by two points in the second half, he took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Linehan collected a pass just outside the 45′ and burst through the Mayo rearguard before blasting the ball across goal into the top left-hand corner.

Unbelievable goal by Daniel Linehan for @OfficialCorkGAA. pic.twitter.com/eurK0XuYI7 — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 10, 2019

The defender also notched two points from play during Cork’s quarter-final victory over Monaghan.

