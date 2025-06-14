Daniel O’Mahony's late intervention ensures Cork eliminate Roscommon

All-Ireland SFC Group 2 round 3

Cork 0-19

Roscommon 0-17

Stephen Barry reports from Laois Hire O’Moore Park

DANIEL O’MAHONY’S diving block kept Cork’s season alive as the Rebels held on to eliminate Roscommon for the second time in three years.

A draw would’ve been good enough for the Rossies to pip Cork for third place in Group 2, but the full-back got his hands to Diarmuid Murtagh’s outside-the-arc attempt.

The Rossies attempted five two-pointers for equalisers in the final stretch, but didn’t convert any.

They bow out after four successive defeats, while the Rebels snapped their losing streak to secure a preliminary quarter-final away from home.

This victory was extra satisfying as it reversed their 14-point league defeat at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Both sides left a handful of goal chances behind them, with Micheál Aodh Martin’s late save from Daire Cregg a crucial moment.

Cork’s defensive discipline was vital, too, as Roscommon didn’t kick a single free and only had one long-range attempt.

The entertaining contest featured a remarkable 20 different scorers, led by Mark Cronin and Cregg’s 0-5 tallies. Rookie Seán McDonnell tagged on 0-4 for the victors.

Roscommon made one late change with Donie Smith coming in for Colm Neary in a reshuffled line-up.

They started the stronger, too, as they robbed the first two Cork kick-outs for Smith and Cregg points.

But once they escaped, the Rebels were equally able to raid the Rossies’ restarts. A giveaway kick-out enabled Brian O’Driscoll to loft over the only two-pointer of the afternoon.

When another kick-out drifted over the sideline, Cork countered quickly for McDonnell’s lead score. It could’ve been a goal, but the Mallow man aimed too high.

A Cronin free put them two ahead, but the sides would be level three more times. Ciaráin Murtagh and Senan Lambe brought Roscommon back to parity.

O’Mahony’s determined turnover resulted in a Brian Hurley point, which Cregg cancelled out.

Enda Smith survived a foul as he beat three defenders for their next point, but Roscommon wouldn’t add to that score in the final 13 minutes of the half.

Cork finished with five points in a row, beginning with Cronin’s equaliser.

Twice, Ian Maguire drifted into pockets of space in front of the goal. Both times, he left with his head in his hands after blazing over the crossbar.

In between, Cronin converted a free, and Cork escaped a heavy press for McDonnell’s second.

Their lead stood at 0-10 to 0-6 at midway, although Roscommon raised their game from there with Dylan Ruane and Cregg points.

McDonnell steadied Cork before Diarmuid Murtagh got on the scoresheet.

Cork restored their half-time cushion with scores from Cronin and substitute Eoghan McSweeney.

Ben O’Carroll and Eddie Nolan, with the goal at his mercy, split the posts to halve the deficit.

Cork looked to have made a decisive move when stringing together four consecutive points.

Colm O’Callaghan’s brace was followed by McDonnell and Cronin scores.

That made it 0-17 to 0-11, but Roscommon reestablished their grip on the Cork kick-out.

Cian McKeon played a key role as he foraged to assist Diarmuid Murtagh before nailing two points of his own, on either side of a Paul Walsh attempt.

Then came the big moment as Cregg was left all alone, but Martin stood up tall to parry his shot. Seán Brady won the race with Ciarán Lennon to punch away for a 45.

Conor Carroll nailed that placed ball before back-to-back Cregg kicks made it a one-point game.

Cathail O’Mahony burst through for the insurance score, and Daniel O’Mahony made sure of the win.

Scorers for Cork: Mark Cronin 0-5 (2f), Seán McDonnell 0-4, Brian O’Driscoll 0-2 (tp), Ian Maguire 0-2, Colm O’Callaghan 0-2, Paul Walsh 0-1, Brian Hurley 0-1, Eoghan McSweeney 0-1, Cathail O’Mahony 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Daire Cregg 0-5, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-2, Cian McKeon 0-2, Conor Carroll 0-1 (45), Senan Lambe 0-1, Eddie Nolan 0-1, Dylan Ruane 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1, Ciaráin Murtagh 0-1, Ben O’Carroll 0-1, Donie Smith 0-1.

Cork

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 6. Seán Brady (Ballygarvan), 2. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 4. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Seán Walsh (Mitchelstown), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, captain), 15. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire)

Subs

18. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) for Meehan (h-t)

22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) for S Walsh (42)

19. Seán Powter (Douglas) for P Walsh (56)

23. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues) for Taylor (59)

25. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Jones (61)

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore-Maree)

2. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s, captain), 4. David Murphy (Pádraig Pearses)

5. Ronan Daly (Pádraig Pearses), 9. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s), 7. Senan Lambe (Roscommon Gaels)

8. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s), 11. Enda Smith (Boyle)

10. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glavey’s), 20. Donie Smith (Boyle), 13. Daire Cregg (Boyle)

14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 15. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s), 12. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

19. Keith Doyle (St Dominic’s) for Nolan (42-44, temp)

6. Colm Neary (Strokestown) for D Smith (50)

25. Cian McKeon (Boyle) for Ruane (53)

21. Conor Hand (St Brigid’s) for Daly (54)

26. Ciarán Lennon (Clann na nGael) for O’Carroll (56)

23. Declan Kenny (Pádraig Pearses) for Lambe (66)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)