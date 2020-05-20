This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid after sudden death of former Mayo minor footballer

Darragh Sloyan, 35, represented Mayo through the underage grades during his career.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 20 May 2020, 4:06 PM
33 minutes ago 1,460 Views No Comments
Former Kiltimagh star Darragh Sloyan.
Former Kiltimagh star Darragh Sloyan.
Former Kiltimagh star Darragh Sloyan.

MAYO GAA IS mourning the sudden death of former county minor footballer Darragh Sloyan who passed away on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old is survived by his wife and four children.

Sloyan represented Mayo minors in 2002 and 2003, alongside current senior veterans Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle, while he was part of the U21 squad in 2004.

A Mayo GAA statement said: “Everyone at Coiste Chontae Mhaigheo would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family & friends of the late Darragh Sloyan.

“Darragh played for Mayo at a number of levels including the Mayo minor teams of 2002 and 2003. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The Kiltimagh clubman had a spell with Castlebar Mitchels and helped them to their first Mayo SFC final in 16 years back in 2010.

Kiltimagh GAA club, who he played with from underage ranks right up to senior level, described Sloyan as “one of the finest footballers to pull on our blue and white jersey”.

“He proudly represented the club at all levels. He also wore the green and red at underage level. Deepest sympathies to his family at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís,” it added.

Castlebar Mitchels also paid tribute, stating: “His wonderful character and personality led to many great, long-lasting friendships being formed.

“He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of spending time with him, both on and off the field.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Darragh’s family and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in the coming days.

