This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Randolph's West Ham medical is the longest I've ever known - Boro boss

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has been heavily linked with the Premier League club.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 13 Jan 2020, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,454 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4964040
Darren Randolph [file pic].
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Darren Randolph [file pic].
Darren Randolph [file pic].
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MIDDLESBROUGH MANAGER JONATHAN Woodgate says Darren Randolph is undergoing “the longest medical in history” amid reports that he is joining West Ham.

It was recently reported that the Premier League side were “very hopeful” of securing the services of the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper despite a delay with the transfer.

There were concerns over Randolph’s thigh injury, which has kept the 32-year-old on the sidelines since the end of November as well as putting a hold on his £4 million move.

The situation with Darren is it’s the longest medical I’ve ever known in history,” Woodgate said at a press conference ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round clash with Spurs on Tuesday.

“And I’ve had a few medicals myself and passed a few, but this is like, this is unbelievable really. Let’s see what happens over the next 48 hours.”

When asked if he thought the move was likely to happen Woodgate said he wasn’t “a betting man” before going on to outline what might happen if Randolph’s transfer to West Ham doesn’t go ahead.

“Darren’s a professional. Look at what he’s done for the football club. He’s been an outstanding keeper for us. So he’ll be professional. You’d play Darren anywhere, he’ll be absolutely fine.”

West Ham’s first choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has struggled with injury at times this season which could create an opening for Randolph.

The Poland international was withdrawn with a hamstring injury during the defeat to Sheffield United last Friday. Fabianski was playing in his fourth game since returning from a long-term hip injury at the end of December.

With Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia on the horizon in March, Randolph will be hopeful of earning plenty of game time if he can complete his move to the London Stadium club.

“Well, is he going to be a number two?” said Woodgate when asked about Randolph’s motivation for moving to West Ham. “Fabianski’s injured, so he’s going for [number] one, isn’t he?

“Listen, I love Darren Randolph. He’s a top keeper. He hasn’t gone yet so let’s see.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

13.01.20 'Disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse' - Support for James McClean after latest controversy
13.01.20 Cross or shot? Jason Knight continued his good form with a fairly fortuitous goal
13.01.20 Mark Travers vows to learn from error in Bournemouth's loss to Watford

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie