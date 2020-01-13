Randolph's West Ham medical is the longest I've ever known - Boro boss

MIDDLESBROUGH MANAGER JONATHAN Woodgate says Darren Randolph is undergoing “the longest medical in history” amid reports that he is joining West Ham.

It was recently reported that the Premier League side were “very hopeful” of securing the services of the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper despite a delay with the transfer.

There were concerns over Randolph’s thigh injury, which has kept the 32-year-old on the sidelines since the end of November as well as putting a hold on his £4 million move.

The situation with Darren is it’s the longest medical I’ve ever known in history,” Woodgate said at a press conference ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round clash with Spurs on Tuesday.

“And I’ve had a few medicals myself and passed a few, but this is like, this is unbelievable really. Let’s see what happens over the next 48 hours.”

When asked if he thought the move was likely to happen Woodgate said he wasn’t “a betting man” before going on to outline what might happen if Randolph’s transfer to West Ham doesn’t go ahead.

“Darren’s a professional. Look at what he’s done for the football club. He’s been an outstanding keeper for us. So he’ll be professional. You’d play Darren anywhere, he’ll be absolutely fine.”

West Ham’s first choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has struggled with injury at times this season which could create an opening for Randolph.

The Poland international was withdrawn with a hamstring injury during the defeat to Sheffield United last Friday. Fabianski was playing in his fourth game since returning from a long-term hip injury at the end of December.

With Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia on the horizon in March, Randolph will be hopeful of earning plenty of game time if he can complete his move to the London Stadium club.

“Well, is he going to be a number two?” said Woodgate when asked about Randolph’s motivation for moving to West Ham. “Fabianski’s injured, so he’s going for [number] one, isn’t he?

“Listen, I love Darren Randolph. He’s a top keeper. He hasn’t gone yet so let’s see.”

