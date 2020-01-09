This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
West Ham 'very hopeful' of signing Darren Randolph despite injury delay

West Ham waiting for an update on Randolph’s thigh injury before proceeding with transfer.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 9:40 PM
https://the42.ie/4960191
Randolph: £4m move back to the Premier League.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WEST HAM MANAGER David Moyes is “very hopeful” of signing Darren Randolph despite a delay with the Ireland goalkeeper’s transfer from Middlesbrough.

Concern over Randolph’s thigh injury has temporarily put the brakes on his £4 million move back to the Premier League and his former club.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined by the problem since the end of November, but West Ham remain anxious to complete the deal as soon as he gets the all-clear.

“Darren’s a goalkeeper we’ve identified that we’d like to bring in,” Moyes confirmed in his press conference ahead of Friday evening’s trip to Sheffield United.

“At the moment he’s just carrying a bit of an injury that he’s had for several weeks. We have to make sure that’s completely healed, so that’s where a bit of delay’s come in at this moment in time.

“I’m very hopeful it will happen.”

With Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff on the horizon in March, Randolph will likely face a fight for first-team action with the Hammers’ current first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

