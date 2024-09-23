Munster's Dave Kilcoyne returns to full training following ankle injury

DAVE KILCOYNE HAS returned to full training, Munster have confirmed.

The loosehead prop suffered a “short-term” ankle issue in preseason and has now returned to full training as Munster prepare for Saturday’s URC clash against Zebre in Italy (3pm, RTÉ).

Billy Burns will go for a scan on a shoulder injury he picked up against Connacht on Saturday and his availability for Zebre will be determined later in the week.

Patrick Campbell suffered a shoulder injury while in AIL action for Young Munster and “will have a specialist review,” according to Munster.

Advertisement

Also on the province’s injury list and continuing to rehab are: Diarmuid Kilgallen (leg), Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Tom Ahern (ankle), Rory Scannell (ankle), Paddy Patterson (knee), Edwin Edogbo (achilles), Roman Salanoa (knee).