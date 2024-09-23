Advertisement
Dave Kilcoyne. James Crombie/INPHO
squad update

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne returns to full training following ankle injury

The loosehead prop picked up the injury in preseason.
5.40pm, 23 Sep 2024
DAVE KILCOYNE HAS returned to full training, Munster have confirmed.

The loosehead prop suffered a “short-term” ankle issue in preseason and has now returned to full training as Munster prepare for Saturday’s URC clash against Zebre in Italy (3pm, RTÉ).

Billy Burns will go for a scan on a shoulder injury he picked up against Connacht on Saturday and his availability for Zebre will be determined later in the week.

Patrick Campbell suffered a shoulder injury while in AIL action for Young Munster and “will have a specialist review,” according to Munster.

Also on the province’s injury list and continuing to rehab are: Diarmuid Kilgallen (leg), Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Tom Ahern (ankle), Rory Scannell (ankle), Paddy Patterson (knee), Edwin Edogbo (achilles), Roman Salanoa (knee). 

Ronan Early
