Wallabies legend Campese rows back on furious criticism of 'second-best Kiwi' Schmidt

AUSTRALIA GREAT DAVID Campese says he has changed his mind about Joe Schmidt, admitting the New Zealander is “proving me wrong” as Wallabies coach.

Campese, 62, was furious about Rugby Australia’s decision to appoint Schmidt, who helped steer his native All Blacks to a runners-up finish at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“I don’t believe we should have a Kiwi coach,” said Campese. “Joe Schmidt hasn’t won anything. Yes, he might have won a Six Nations (with Ireland), but the World Cup is the ultimate for any sports player or coach, and he hasn’t won anything.

“We always seem to get a coach that has never won anything. We always seem to get the second-best Kiwi coach, never the first-best.”

Campese, who scored 64 tries in 101 Tests added: “Joe Schmidt has got no idea about our culture or history.

“We’re mauling the ball from 22 metres out. We don’t do that. That’s not Australian rugby.”

But a few months on Campese took a very different turn after wins over England and Wales this month.

Indeed those victories, featuring 13 tries in total, have left Campese calling on officials to offer Schmidt a contract extension through to the 2027 World Cup, a tournament where Australia are the hosts.

“He (Schmidt) is proving me wrong again,” said Campese. “It didn’t start well but the players have responded well to the coach. He seems to be doing a great job. He is only on a two-year deal until after the British and Irish Lions tour next year. He will do everything he can do in that time.”

Campese, speaking to Vision4Sport, added: “There was a rumour that Schmidt was just a stop gap but who knows. If he carries on with the improvement and they do well against the Lions, then they would have to look at a new deal until the World Cup.”

A gifted attacking player in his own right, Campese also forecast a bright Wallaby future for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii following the rugby league convert’s impressive Test debut against England at Twickenham.

“What impresses me the most about him is that he is not a selfish player,” Campese said. “He got the ball and did what he had to do as a centre with his passing and offloading. He demonstrated that he is a team player…He has learned rapidly and he is only going to get better.”

Australia continue their tour against Scotland on Sunday before their final match against Ireland in Dublin.

– © AFP 2024