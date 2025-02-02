Clifford is 'a few weeks' off comeback to Kerry training - Jack O'Connor

AN ANKLE INJURY means David Clifford is still some weeks away from a full return to Kerry training, admits manager Jack O’Connor.

Clifford was not among the substitutes in Kerry’s opening fixture of this year’s league following the postponement of last weekend’s game against Donegal, and the Fossa man may be some distance away from a comeback.

“No, David, he won’t be in contention for the next couple of games at least,” said O’Connor after their frantic finish in Celtic Park that led to them taking both league points with them on the long journey home.

“He has a bit of an issue with his ankle and that will curtail him for a while.

“He came in one night to do bits and pieces but nothing much. He’s not back in full training yet and won’t be for a few weeks.”

The Kerry panel has been threadbare with players from Austin Stacks and Dr Crokes taking some time to recover after gruelling club campaigns. O’Connor did not refer to the Crokes players, believed to be Charlie Keating, Evan Looney and Mark O’Shea who are joining the panel along with a recall for Micheál Burns who left the panel last year with two narratives emerging.

Joint captain Gavin White and Tony Brosnan will also be returning.

“Some of the Crokes fellas came in last week. And the Stacks fellas, two of the Stacks fellas, Armin Heinrich and Joey Nagle were in last week just one night and they will be back in next week,” said O’Connor.

“We are gradually getting fellas back and making the panel stronger. I’d reckon by the end, a week or ten days before they get back fully. They have been doing bits and pieces but we had a bad run of injuries but we are starting to get fellas back.”

Last week their game against Donegal was called off as Donegal would not travel to Killarney. It has since been well documented that various Donegal teams all played a variety of different matches in national competitions with some suspicion around the Kingdom.

Asked about the refixture that is happening on the coming Saturday in Killarney, (throw-in 2.30pm), O’Connor said, “Yeah, Donegal will be a tough assignment next week.

“I think the whole country knows they have a lot of training done. Probably a good bit more than us. So… I’m trying to be as diplomatic as I can there.”