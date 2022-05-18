Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 18 May 2022
Advertisement

Kerry's Clifford and Tipperary's O'Mara win GAA higher education player of the year awards

Both players starred for UL this spring.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 18 May 2022, 3:13 PM
52 minutes ago 1,005 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5767476

KERRY FOOTBALLER DAVID Clifford and Tipperary hurler Bryan O’Mara have been crowned the Higher Education football and hurling players of the year.

pjimage (27) David Clifford and Bryan O'Mara. Source: INPHO

The duo both starred for University of Limerick this spring in their respective Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions. Their performances have now been recognised in the Electric Ireland-sponsored awards scheme.

Fossa club man Clifford was in sensational scoring form for a UL team that lost out in the Sigerson Cup final against NUI Galway. He hit 1-1 in that final in Carlow and overall contributed 6-21 across five games for UL.

The Kerry star will be in action in Saturday week’s Munster senior final in Killarney when they face Limerick. He was one of four UL players recognised on the Rising Stars Football Team of the Year in March.

uls-david-clifford David Clifford.

uls-bryan-omara Bryan O'Mara.

Holycross-Ballycahill hurler O’Mara captained UL to success in the Fitzgibbon Cup decider from his centre-back role, as they defeated NUI Galway to lift the title for the seventh time. He struck 0-4 during that game.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

O’Mara is a former Tipperary All-Ireland underage winner but is not currently involved with the Premier county senior setup, making the decision to opt out for 2022 as he is going travelling this summer.

O’Mara was one of six UL players chosen on the Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year, that was also announced in March.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie