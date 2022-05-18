Kerry's Clifford and Tipperary's O'Mara win GAA higher education player of the year awards

KERRY FOOTBALLER DAVID Clifford and Tipperary hurler Bryan O’Mara have been crowned the Higher Education football and hurling players of the year.

David Clifford and Bryan O'Mara. Source: INPHO

The duo both starred for University of Limerick this spring in their respective Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions. Their performances have now been recognised in the Electric Ireland-sponsored awards scheme.

Fossa club man Clifford was in sensational scoring form for a UL team that lost out in the Sigerson Cup final against NUI Galway. He hit 1-1 in that final in Carlow and overall contributed 6-21 across five games for UL.

The Kerry star will be in action in Saturday week’s Munster senior final in Killarney when they face Limerick. He was one of four UL players recognised on the Rising Stars Football Team of the Year in March.

David Clifford.

Bryan O'Mara.

Holycross-Ballycahill hurler O’Mara captained UL to success in the Fitzgibbon Cup decider from his centre-back role, as they defeated NUI Galway to lift the title for the seventh time. He struck 0-4 during that game.

O’Mara is a former Tipperary All-Ireland underage winner but is not currently involved with the Premier county senior setup, making the decision to opt out for 2022 as he is going travelling this summer.

O’Mara was one of six UL players chosen on the Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year, that was also announced in March.