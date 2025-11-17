Kerry star David Clifford echoes Michael Jordan with release of new sportswear range

IN THE FIRST deal of its kind, reigning Footballer of the Year David Clifford has collaborated with McKeever Sports to release a line of branded sports clothing.

With an outline of Clifford in his typically acrobatic kicking pose and the surname, there are fairly straightforward echoes of the stylings of Nike and Michael Jordan.

In a social media posting, the Craigavon, Co Armagh company have opted for a soft launch by putting the products up online.

Greatness doesn’t start with a single moment.

It starts long before.



This is the Never Once mentality.



McKvr x Clifford.



Collection drops tomorrow. 𝟏𝟕.𝟏𝟏.𝟐𝟓 at 9.30AMhttps://t.co/7c5YWo505e#NeverOnce #Clifford #McKvr pic.twitter.com/7SHtvREu4Y — McKvr (@McKeeverSports) November 16, 2025

Already, there is an extensive range of apparel and training gear including t-shirts, shorts, socks, training tops, sweaters, quarter-zips and hoodies along with tracksuit tops.

The 26-year-old, who was recently crowned Footballer of the Year for the third time, is not the first intercounty player to have dipped their toe into the sportswear market.

Others such as former Monaghan player Conor McManus have been in the market for years, but as suppliers to teams.

David Clifford is the first to have an actual line designed and using his branding. It is a long way from the strife that the late, legendary former Kerry manager Mick O’Dwyer found himself in when he and his players stripped off for an advertisement for Bendix Washing Machines.