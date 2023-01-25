Advertisement
Wednesday 25 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Signed, sealed, delivered: David Hawkshaw.
# Boost
Hawkshaw signs new Connacht deal after impressive start to life out west
The versatile back joined from Leinster last summer.
221
0
8 minutes ago

CONNACHT STAR DAVID Hawkshaw has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the western province until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The versatile back has been influential since joining from Leinster last summer, making his impact felt with three tries in 11 appearances.

23-year-old Hawkshaw, who has featured at 10 and 12 for Connacht, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but this contract news comes as a major boost for the Dubliner.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here and I want to thank all the coaches for giving me that opportunity,” he said upon putting pen to paper on the new deal.

“I’m looking forward to the years ahead and hope to help the club go from strength to strength in any possible way.”

Hawkshaw captained the Ireland U20s to Grand Slam glory in the 2019 Six Nations, playing alongside now team-mates Niall Murray and Dylan Tierney-Martin.

He has excelled under Andy Friend in recent months, with the Connacht head coach adding: “David is a great example of a player who was brave enough to move West and is now making every post a winner.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“He’s had a huge impact both on and off the field and gives us further options at both fly-half and inside-centre. I’m really excited that he’s chosen to extend his tenure at the club and I know that his best rugby is ahead of him.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     