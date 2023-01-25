Hawkshaw signs new Connacht deal after impressive start to life out west

CONNACHT STAR DAVID Hawkshaw has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the western province until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The versatile back has been influential since joining from Leinster last summer, making his impact felt with three tries in 11 appearances.

23-year-old Hawkshaw, who has featured at 10 and 12 for Connacht, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but this contract news comes as a major boost for the Dubliner.

Advertisement

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here and I want to thank all the coaches for giving me that opportunity,” he said upon putting pen to paper on the new deal.

“I’m looking forward to the years ahead and hope to help the club go from strength to strength in any possible way.”

Hawkshaw captained the Ireland U20s to Grand Slam glory in the 2019 Six Nations, playing alongside now team-mates Niall Murray and Dylan Tierney-Martin.

He has excelled under Andy Friend in recent months, with the Connacht head coach adding: “David is a great example of a player who was brave enough to move West and is now making every post a winner.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“He’s had a huge impact both on and off the field and gives us further options at both fly-half and inside-centre. I’m really excited that he’s chosen to extend his tenure at the club and I know that his best rugby is ahead of him.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.