Blow for Connacht as influential Hawkshaw ruled out until March

CONNACHT’S HOPES OF staging a revival in their remaining seven games in the URC have been dealt a blow with confirmation that centre David Hawkshaw will be out of action until March.

The 23-year old, one of four summer signings from Leinster, has featured in eleven of Connacht’s 13 games this season.

He has undergone surgery on an ankle injury picked up against Leinster last weekend and with a projected recovery time of six to eight weeks and just one game in mid-February, he’s not likely to feature again until Connacht go to Dragons in early March.

The versatile back, who has featured more in the centre than out-half since moving west, has settled in well at the Sportsground and forwards coach Dewald Senekal said it is a set-back.

“He’s been brilliant so it’s a big blow. He has a big presence within the group and his heart is massive.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching him play this year and we hope that he will recover really quickly and get him back out there as soon as possible as he is really appreciated in the group. He plays like a 120kg centre even though he is not the biggest man in the world,” said Senekal.

There is better news for Connacht regarding former skipper Jarrad Butler, who suffered a finger injury in the closing minutes of that 41-12 loss away to Leinster at the weekend.

“It’s not as bad as initially feared so it is more a superficial wound,” added Senekal.

“There is not a massive fracture, it’s only a tiny little one so we would hopefully get him back as soon as possible in the next week or two. He’s a tough young man so I’m not too worried about getting him back soon.”

Connacht will hope to start that revival at the Sportsground later today when they take on the Sharks.

They are currently nine points adrift of a knockout place and a spot in next season’s Champions Cup with seven games remaining, four of them at home, starting today against a second string Sharks side.