'It's been a long time coming. I've hit the bar, hit the post' - McGoldrick relishes first Ireland goal

DAVID MCGOLDRICK WAS delighted to score his first international goal for Ireland on Thursday night as the striker’s emphatic 85th-minute header snatched a late point at the Aviva Stadium.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form since being reintroduced to the international scene for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by Mick McCarthy. Despite impressive performances, a first goal had alluded the Sheffield United man.

The forward finally broke his duck at the Aviva Stadium to help secure a crucial point against Switzerland, with Thursday’s 1-1 draw keeping Ireland top of Group D with 11 points from five games.

Defender Fabian Schär broke the deadlock on 74 minutes, capping off a well-produced move by the visitors. 11 minutes later, McGoldrick rose highest to meet James McClean’s deflected cross before steering a pinpoint header into the top corner.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve hit the bar, hit the post, [had goals] disallowed. But it’s one of the best feelings I’ve had — scoring that first goal. It’s great for us to get the draw as well,” he told RTÉ after full-time.

“We had to put in a shift today, they’re a good team. But we stuck through it, we knew it was going to be tight and it shows what we’re about. We’re 1-0 down against a good team and got a draw.”

McGoldrick said the draw keeps Ireland in command of Group D. Next up Mick McCarthy’s men face Bulgaria in a friendly on Tuesday, before facing a tough trip to Tbilisi to take on Georgia on 15 October.

“We’re in the mix, you know? It’s obviously in our hands,” he said. “We’ve got some tough games to come but if we play like that, we’re hard to play against, I think it will stand us in good stead.

“For the boys, we stuck together. The place was rocking tonight and it was great to reward them [the fans] with a goal and to get that point, which I think we deserved.”

