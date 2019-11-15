Recently-retired Ireland midfielder Meyler takes first steps into coaching with U17s

RECENTLY-RETIRED IRELAND international David Meyler has announced that he is part of the Boys In Green’s u17 coaching set-up.

In August, Meyler was forced to call time on his professional football career due to an ongoing knee injury. And now, after bringing the curtain down on his 10-year career, the 30-year-old former Ireland midfielder takes the first steps into his coaching career.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’m involved in the coaching setup with the Ireland under 17’s,” Meyler tweeted this morning.

The Cork native had been released by Reading at the end of last season, having spent the second half of the term on loan at Coventry City.

Meyler, who also had stints at Sunderland and Hull City, was capped 26 times by Ireland and captained the side on several occasions.

The former Cork City man is now working under Colin O’Brien at the Ireland U17s. They enjoyed a 6-0 win over Andorra at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday night, opening their European Championship qualifiers on a high.

Next up is a meeting with Montenegro tonight [KO 5.30pm, Turner's Cross] — they lost 1-0 to Israel at St Colman’s Park, Cobh in the group’s other game. Ireland then face Israel on Monday afternoon.

