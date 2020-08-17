This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
David Silva confirmed for La Liga return after Man City departure

Real Sociedad have snapped the Spaniard up on a two-year deal.

By Press Association Monday 17 Aug 2020, 10:54 PM
45 minutes ago
Image: Real Soceidad Twitter.
Image: Real Soceidad Twitter.
Image: Real Soceidad Twitter.

REAL SOCIEDAD HAVE completed the signing of former Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

The Spaniard officially left the Premier League club on Saturday after their 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It brought his decade at the Etihad Stadium to an end and City revealed on Monday they would honour the playmaker with a statue.

Soon after Silva, who had been linked with a move to Lazio, penned a two-year deal with Real Sociedad to complete a return to La Liga.

The 34-year-old previously played in the division with Valencia for six years before he signed for City in the summer of 2010.

Sociedad confirmed Silva will link up with the squad for pre-season after he has enjoyed some time off.

The new LaLiga campaign begins on 12 September, with Imanol Alguacil’s side also set to compete in the Europa League group stage after they came sixth during the 2019-20 season.

A sculpture of Silva will be unveiled next year at the Etihad Stadium along with a similar tribute already planned for former captain Vincent Kompany.

Silva made 436 appearances for City and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players having won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups since his arrival.

In addition to the statue, the World Cup winner will also have a training pitch at the City Football Academy named after him with a celebratory mosaic placed alongside.

