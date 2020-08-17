David Silva confirmed for La Liga return after Man City departure

REAL SOCIEDAD HAVE completed the signing of former Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

The Spaniard officially left the Premier League club on Saturday after their 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It brought his decade at the Etihad Stadium to an end and City revealed on Monday they would honour the playmaker with a statue.

Soon after Silva, who had been linked with a move to Lazio, penned a two-year deal with Real Sociedad to complete a return to La Liga.

The 34-year-old previously played in the division with Valencia for six years before he signed for City in the summer of 2010.

Sociedad confirmed Silva will link up with the squad for pre-season after he has enjoyed some time off.

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.#WelcomeDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/PtqIkt4nJR — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 17, 2020

The new LaLiga campaign begins on 12 September, with Imanol Alguacil’s side also set to compete in the Europa League group stage after they came sixth during the 2019-20 season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

A sculpture of Silva will be unveiled next year at the Etihad Stadium along with a similar tribute already planned for former captain Vincent Kompany.

Silva made 436 appearances for City and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players having won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups since his arrival.

In addition to the statue, the World Cup winner will also have a training pitch at the City Football Academy named after him with a celebratory mosaic placed alongside.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!