Bayern's Davies hospitalised after getting kicked in the face

BAYERN MUNICH DEFENDER Alphonso Davies was hospitalised with a suspected concussion after suffering a kick to the head in the 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Davies left the field in the dying minutes of the first half when Dortmund captain Jude Bellingham accidentally connected with his foot on the Canadian’s cheekbone.

Davies, 21, looked dazed and was taken directly to hospital where he underwent tests.

The incident caused debate during and after the game, with Bellingham, who had already received a yellow card, not sanctioned further by referee Deniz Aytekin.

“There is a suspicion of concussion. That’s not surprising given the kick to the face,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann who insisted Bellingham should have seen red as the rules state any contact with the head deserves at least a yellow card.

“Four months ago we had a training session. That’s when they told us that a kick to the face is straight red,” Nagelsmann told Sky after the game.

Bellingham told German media he planned to contact Davies to check on his condition.

“Of course, I never want to hurt anyone,” said the teenager.