Davy Fitzgerald: 'The abuse thrown at me is not right'

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS claimed he was subjected to verbal abuse from the stands at Wexford’s game against Clare today.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Fitzgerald said he had to endure the verbal criticism from an unnamed individual who was seated in the stand. He has called on the Clare county board to look into the issue.

“The way I was abused today is not right and it should be dealt with,” said Fitzgerald.

“The abuse and the stuff that was thrown at me personally by one individual there today is not right and has no place in hurling.

“I would urge and encourage Clare to look at that and not let him do it to anybody else what he did there today. You can’t condone that behaviour.

“The best team won today without a shadow of a doubt. They performed unreal today and I couldn’t say a bad word about them. On the field, there were no bad belts. They worked and tracked and the one thing I will say to Clare supporters is please let them play the game that suits them. That’s what they did.

“I got a lot of stick in Clare because they wanted to go back to long ball but play what suits them. I’m part of a Wexford set-up and we congratulate them and say ‘well done to them’.”

Fitzgerald also said he was touched by the Clare players who commiserated with him after the loss.

“It means a lot. I think anyone who has seen me playing for Clare knows what it meant playing for my own county and the stick myself and my dad (Pat, Clare GAA secretary) have taken at times is so unwarranted, it’s disgraceful, and it’s not right.

“It has to stop, end of story. There is no place for it in the GAA whatsoever. What they (Clare) did out there (the pitch) and the sideline, in fairness, was perfect.

Fitzgerald also said he will decide his Wexford future in the best interests of the team.

“Whatever is best for them that’s what’s going to be done. They have left me in no doubt what they want inside but it’ll be whatever is best for them.”