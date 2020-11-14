BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Davy Fitzgerald: 'The abuse thrown at me is not right'

Davy Fitzgerald claims he was subjected to verbal abuse during today’s seven-point defeat to Clare.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 6:22 PM
50 minutes ago 6,122 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5267105
Davy Fitzgerald during today's game between Clare and Wexford.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Davy Fitzgerald during today's game between Clare and Wexford.
Davy Fitzgerald during today's game between Clare and Wexford.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS claimed he was subjected to verbal abuse from the stands at Wexford’s game against Clare today.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Fitzgerald said he had to endure the verbal criticism from an unnamed individual who was seated in the stand. He has called on the Clare county board to look into the issue.

“The way I was abused today is not right and it should be dealt with,” said Fitzgerald. 

“The abuse and the stuff that was thrown at me personally by one individual there today is not right and has no place in hurling.

“I would urge and encourage Clare to look at that and not let him do it to anybody else what he did there today. You can’t condone that behaviour.

“The best team won today without a shadow of a doubt. They performed unreal today and I couldn’t say a bad word about them. On the field, there were no bad belts. They worked and tracked and the one thing I will say to Clare supporters is please let them play the game that suits them. That’s what they did.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I got a lot of stick in Clare because they wanted to go back to long ball but play what suits them. I’m part of a Wexford set-up and we congratulate them and say ‘well done to them’.” 

Fitzgerald also said he was touched by the Clare players who commiserated with him after the loss.

“It means a lot. I think anyone who has seen me playing for Clare knows what it meant playing for my own county and the stick myself and my dad (Pat, Clare GAA secretary) have taken at times is so unwarranted, it’s disgraceful, and it’s not right.

“It has to stop, end of story. There is no place for it in the GAA whatsoever. What they (Clare) did out there (the pitch) and the sideline, in fairness, was perfect. 

Fitzgerald also said he will decide his Wexford future in the best interests of the team.

“Whatever is best for them that’s what’s going to be done. They have left me in no doubt what they want inside but it’ll be whatever is best for them.” 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie