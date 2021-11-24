Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 24 November 2021
Davy Fitzgerald linked with coaching role for Cork camogie side

Cork have been searching for a new manager since Paudie Murray’s departure.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,423 Views 0 Comments
Matthew Twomey and Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE CORK SENIOR camogie team could be the latest inter-county setup to come under the coaching guidance of Davy Fitzgerald.

The Clare All-Ireland winner has been linked with a position as coach for this year’s All-Ireland finalists, under a new management team that would be headed up by Matthew Twomey.

Douglas club man Twomey worked previously alongside former manager Paudie Murray and is viewed as the frontrunner to take over as boss.

The potential addition of Fitzgerald as a coach would represent a major coup but nothing has yet been officially announced. The news was first reported earlier this evening by the Echo.

A Cork camogie board meeting that was scheduled to take place tonight, and was set to discuss the topic of the new management team, was postponed.

Cork have been searching for a new manager since the early October departure of Murray, who had been in charge since 2012. Murray secured four All-Ireland senior titles during that time frame and since then has been installed as the new Cork minor hurling manager.

The board subsequently set up a five-person selection committee to find a new manager. That comprised Cork All-Ireland winning camogie stars Rena Buckley and Linda Mellerick, former county camogie chairperson Marian McCarthy, ex-Limerick hurler Damien Quigley and Cork goalkeeping great Ger Cunningham, who was recently a coach of the county’s senior hurling team.

If he were to get involved with Cork camogie, it would mark a notable new chapter in Fitzgerald’s career. His previous hurling manager roles saw him steer Waterford to the 2008 All-Ireland final and 2010 Munster title, Clare to the 2013 All-Ireland crown and 2016 National League title, and Wexford to the 2019 Leinster senior championship.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

