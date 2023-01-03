Davy Fitzgerald makes winning return as Waterford overcome Tipperary

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group A

Waterford 0-21

Tipperary 1-15

Stephen Barry reports from Mallow

DAVY FITZGERALD made a winning return as Waterford manager 12 years on from his last game at the helm with a three-point victory over 14-man Tipperary.

The Munster Hurling League success over the man he replaced in Liam Cahill, taking his first game in charge of his native Tipperary, was achieved with 12 different scorers against Tipperary’s four. Jason Forde struck 1-11 (1-4 from play) in defeat.

A change of venue to Mallow, with Fraher Field waterlogged, spared Cahill a return to action on Waterford soil but Cathal Barrett’s red card, after two yellows, the second in the 58th minute, gave the Déise the impetus to outscore Tipp by 0-7 to 0-4 from there to the end.

Both managers were keen to reinforce messages to their young sides. Fitzgerald brought his trademark 100% effort on the sideline, protesting referee decisions and bemoaning misplaced passes. Liam Cahill, never slow to make an early sub, did the same in his own way, hooking Joe Fogarty after 27 minutes of his county debut.

Davy sought to sow confusion from the start, positioning five of his forwards inside the 21 for the first three minutes before they fanned out. No sweeper, certainly, as the half-forwards dropped deep to run at Tipp. They were effective in creating space. Colin Dunford, the only forward out the field at the start, got the first score. Waterford nailed their first five shots, while Tipp missed their first five.

Waterford would land eight of the first nine points, four from Reuben Halloran frees. Forde, having missed four frees wide or short into a biting wind, left aside his earlier misses to lead the Tipperary revival, nailing four on the trot, two from play.

Tipp eked out the goal chances, too. Paddy Creedon had an effort saved by Billy Nolan and Conor Bowe smothered after fielding a high ball on the edge of the square. At the other end, Michael Breen, seconded from midfield to full-back, warmed to his task after an early DJ Foran point and assist.

Waterford, from fewer chances (13 to Tipp’s 18), led 10-6 at the break.

There was still four in it when Stephen Bennett, just on and just booked for some handbags with Barrett, raced in on goal. Pauric Campion fouled for a penalty. Bennett had his second chance but didn’t catch it crisply and Rhys Shelly, on his debut between the sticks, made the save.

Halloran pointed the subsequent 65 but Forde came alive to blast 1-2 in four minutes. He caught a Johnny Ryan delivery and fended off the full-back to bury low to the net before converting two placed balls, the first after Jack Ryan forced Nolan into a save.

Tipp were reduced to 14 men when Barrett received a second yellow for hauling down James Power. Forde and Cian O’Dwyer twice more struck equalisers, Forde’s a fine rob and score from under the stand.

But Waterford struck for home with four points in a row heading into stoppage time; two from Paudie Fitzgerald, one with his first touch, and one each from Mark Fitzgerald and Austin Gleeson.

Scorers for Waterford: Reuben Halloran 0-7 (6f, 1 65), Seán Walsh 0-2, Colin Dunford 0-2, Paudie Fitzgerald 0-2, Billy Nolan 0-1 (f), Mark Fitzgerald 0-1, Paddy Leavey 0-1, DJ Foran 0-1, Billy Power 0-1, Iarlaith Daly 0-1, Carthach Daly 0-1, Austin Gleeson 0-1.

Advertisement

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-11 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Cian O’Dwyer 0-2, Alan Tynan 0-1, Conor Bowe 0-1.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

7. Shane McNulty (De La Salle) 3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 4. Conor Ryan (Roanmore)

5. Micheál Harney (Bunmahon), 6. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 18. Cathrach Daly (Lismore)

8. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner), 9. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Colin Dunford (Colligan), 12. Seán Walsh (Fouremilewater)

13. James Power (Clonea), 14. DJ Foran (Portlaw), 15. Billy Power (Clonea)

Subs

17. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore) for McNulty (h-t)

21. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside) for Foran (47)

22. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Walsh (48)

23. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for B Power (66)

25. Pádraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty) for Dunford (69)

19. Aaron Ryan (Fourmilewater) for C Daly (70+5)

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 6. Pauric Campion (Drom & Inch), 7. Shane Neville (Cratloe, Clare)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), 9. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

13. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

24. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Fogarty (27)

21. Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny) for Tynan (45)

23. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Browne (45)

22. Jack Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Creedon (45)

19. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s) for Bowe (62)

20. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetouhy) for Kehoe (70)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)