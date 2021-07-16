BOHEMIANS MANAGER KEITH Long was full of praise for Dawson Devoy following the 19-year-old’s starring role in the 3-0 defeat of Stjarnan on Thursday night.

Devoy was a constant threat against the Icelandic side, teeing up the opening goal for Georgie Kelly with a wonderful bit of individual skill and causing the Stjarnan defence problems all night.

And while Long was keen to stress the team aspect of an impressive Bohemians performance, he also highlighted the play-maker’s obvious potential.

“Dawson is a very level-headed young lad, nothing seems to faze him,” Long said.

“The bigger the occasion, the bigger the performance. He just continues to shine.

He’s got a big future ahead of him in the game. If he’s controlling games like that at 19 years of age, it only bodes well for his future. He’s an exciting talent, a good young lad, and he has his feet firmly on the ground. Obviously he’s ambitious, he wants to play at the highest level that his ability will enable him.

“We’re delighted to have him. But it was absolutely a team performance.”

Bohemians’ 4-1 aggregate win sees them pocket €350,000 in Uefa prize money, while also advancing to the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, where they will play Luxembourg side Dudelange.

The occasion was made all the more memorable by the presence of 6,000 Bohemians supporters in the Aviva Stadium – many of whom were watching their club live for the first time in 16 months – and the Dublin side are hoping to return to Lansdowne Road for the home leg of the Dudelange tie.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic from the start,” Long said.

“A lot of the boys haven’t played in front of supporters really, some of the new players in particular, so now they know what it’s like to play for the club with supporters right behind them.

“It was a brilliant night for the club. To progress a round in Europe was one of our ambitions coming back after the short break.

“We were delighted to send the supporters home happy, delighted to get them on the edge of their seats with some of our fast, attacking football.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I thought we took the game to the opposition. Their strategy was to drop off, get bodies behind the ball. That was no real surprise, and the question was could we open them up?

“We got a goal ahead and that has to bring the opposition out a bit. I thought they started the second half quite well and then when we got the second goal, we never really looked back.

“Some of our play then was really, really good and we possibly could have got a goal or two more.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!