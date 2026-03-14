ALAN REYNOLDS HAS been involved in the League of Ireland as a player, coach, and manager since 1991.

You can throw in another three years as an assistant with the Republic of Ireland’s U21s.

He combined his roles with the FAI and as Bohemians boss for the first five months of his tenure in 2024 before stepping aside from international duty. He worked with Dawson Devoy at Ireland and saw up close the calibre of midfielder at his disposal.

Devoy had already emerged with Bohs before joining MK Dons in 2022 and spending part of ’24 on loan with Swindon Town. That summer he was one of the first signings made by Reynolds as he began the process which currently sees them top of the Premier Division six games into this season.

Last night’s 87th-minute winner against Galway United makes it five victories and a draw with just two goals conceded – both against Shamrock Rovers in the final few minutes of what should have been a far more resounding 3-2 triumph.

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Devoy has been the heartbeat in midfield and recognition has come with being named in the provisional squad for Ireland’s World Cup play-off with Czechia later this month. Shamrock Rovers trio Ed McGinty, Adam Brennan and Matt Healy have also been included.

“Delighted. I think it’s a massive honour to be even in the provisional squad. We spoke about it and the team congratulated him,” Reynolds said.

“There’s not many… I’ve been involved in the league for so long and there’s not too many; you could say maybe 10, or there could be 20, I’ve been involved for a long time. So to be there, thereabouts… but I think he deserves it. I’ve been involved with the Irish 21s, so I’ve seen the players.

“On ability, he’s there or better than some of them that have already been capped, in my opinion. He just has to keep doing what he’s doing.”

The same goes for Senan Mullen. Reynolds confirmed the full back, who is on loan from Torino, has been named in the U21s’ provisional squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers with Moldova and Kazakhstan.

Senan Mullen in action last night. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“There’s a massive ceiling there for me. If he can break into the 21s, that’s the first thing he’s trying to do. See where he goes from there. I suppose he has to do well for us first of all to get the attention,” Reynolds said.

Mullen caught the eye with numerous lung-bursting runs last night and also showed variety to his play with some incisive passing and willingness to drift centrally at times.

“He’s one that hasn’t played many senior games in his career. I think if he gets six or seven games under his belt you’ll see the best of him,” Reynolds said.

“We’re getting onto him at half-time about getting forward more. He turns around and I feel like he’s saying ‘I’m after running 80 yards up the way, I’m after running 80 yards back, and you want me to keep doing that?’ You’ve got to be a fit boy to keep doing that. But he’s exciting when he breaks forward.”

Reynolds turned to a youthful bench last night to help turn the game in his favour, admitting he didn’t see his side creating anything from free play and felt a set-piece would prove decisive.

That proved to be the case when one of those subs, Markuss Strods, delivered the corner that led to Patrick Hickey’s goal.

Strods, the Latvia U19 international, provided a spark alongside 16-year-old striker Hugh Martin and 20-year-old winger Zane Myers. With a Dublin derby away to Shelbourne to come on Monday, Reynolds knows he has to find a balance in how he uses his squad.

“I don’t want to be too clever either and keep some out. Fellas have knocks and you’ve got to trust the players you have,” he said. “I suppose the plan was always to throw on some of those [young lads] and experience this. But it’s a point you win games too.

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“It’s character building. You keep going right to the end. The crowd really got behind us. I think for about 20 minutes in the second half it was flat and there was nothing happening.

“But then we piled on a bit of pressure at the end, gambled with some of the young lads, getting them on and got our rewards.”