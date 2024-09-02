Deaten Registe sets new personal best to claim 6th-placed finish at first Paralympics

IRELAND’S DEATEN REGISTE clocked a personal-best time as he finished sixth in the Men’s 100m breaststroke SB14 final at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Competing at his first Paralympics, Registe clocked a 1:07:82 PB in Lane 8 to earn an impressive top-six finish at La Defense Arena.

Canada’s Nicholas Bennett took gold in 1:03:98, while Jake Michel of Australia (1:04:27) and Yamaguchi Naohide of Japan (1:04:94) earned silver and bronze respectively.

Brazil’s Joao Pedro Brutos De Oliveira fractionally missed out on bronze in fourth (1:04:97), while Britain’s Harry Stewart was just over two seconds clear of Registe in fifth place (1:05:75).

Dungannon’s Registe, 20, who swims out of the Lisburn City club, beat out Russian athlete Artem Pavlenko (1:08:60) and Ukraine’s Vasyl Krainyk (1:08:61) for his top-six finish.

Registe had earlier finished fourth in his heat in 1:08:49, but took almost seven tenths of a second off that time to claim a personal best on the biggest stage of all.