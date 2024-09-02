Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Deaten Registe. Bryan Keane/INPHO
100m breaststroke

Deaten Registe sets new personal best to claim 6th-placed finish at first Paralympics

The Dungannon native took almost seven tenths of a second off his heat time to set a new PB on the grandest stage of all.
5.33pm, 2 Sep 2024
137
0

IRELAND’S DEATEN REGISTE clocked a personal-best time as he finished sixth in the Men’s 100m breaststroke SB14 final at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Competing at his first Paralympics, Registe clocked a 1:07:82 PB in Lane 8 to earn an impressive top-six finish at La Defense Arena.

Canada’s Nicholas Bennett took gold in 1:03:98, while Jake Michel of Australia (1:04:27) and Yamaguchi Naohide of Japan (1:04:94) earned silver and bronze respectively.

Brazil’s Joao Pedro Brutos De Oliveira fractionally missed out on bronze in fourth (1:04:97), while Britain’s Harry Stewart was just over two seconds clear of Registe in fifth place (1:05:75).

Dungannon’s Registe, 20, who swims out of the Lisburn City club, beat out Russian athlete Artem Pavlenko (1:08:60) and Ukraine’s Vasyl Krainyk (1:08:61) for his top-six finish.

Registe had earlier finished fourth in his heat in 1:08:49, but took almost seven tenths of a second off that time to claim a personal best on the biggest stage of all.

Read Next
Related Reads
Silver Sunday as Dunlevy and McCrystal's Last Dance lights up the velodrome
Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win Paralympic silver in final race as duo

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie