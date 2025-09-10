Former Donegal boss Declan Bonner to be interviewed for Fermanagh post

FORMER DONEGAL MANAGER Declan Bonner is set to meet with Fermanagh county board officials tonight (Wednesday) with a view to becoming the successor of Kieran Donnelly.

Bonner, who led Donegal to Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019, has become familiar with football in the county as manager of Erne Gaels in Belleek, whom he led to a county title last season, their first since 1981.

It is believed that Paul Brennan, who he managed with Donegal, will be part of his management team, as he is with Erne Gaels.

There is one other contender in the county, Maurice McLaughlin, who has asked for more time to firm up his backroom team before sitting down with the county board.

Advertisement

McLaughlin has previously taken the county minors and U20 team and in a twist of fate, is a Belleek man who led his native club to the 2016 county final.