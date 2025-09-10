Advertisement
More Stories
Declan Bonner. Evan Logan/INPHO
FreeVacancy

Former Donegal boss Declan Bonner to be interviewed for Fermanagh post

Only two contenders in for the role of Erne manager.
1.08pm, 10 Sep 2025

FORMER DONEGAL MANAGER Declan Bonner is set to meet with Fermanagh county board officials tonight (Wednesday) with a view to becoming the successor of Kieran Donnelly.

Bonner, who led Donegal to Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019, has become familiar with football in the county as manager of Erne Gaels in Belleek, whom he led to a county title last season, their first since 1981.

It is believed that Paul Brennan, who he managed with Donegal, will be part of his management team, as he is with Erne Gaels.

There is one other contender in the county, Maurice McLaughlin, who has asked for more time to firm up his backroom team before sitting down with the county board.

McLaughlin has previously taken the county minors and U20 team and in a twist of fate, is a Belleek man who led his native club to the 2016 county final.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie