This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Declan Rice brushes off transfer speculation following Man United links

‘All my focus is fully on playing for West Ham,’ says Rice.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 May 2019, 9:22 AM
11 minutes ago 304 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4658930
Rice: "I thought that I wasn't cut out for the Premier League."
Image: Simon Cooper
Rice:
Rice: "I thought that I wasn't cut out for the Premier League."
Image: Simon Cooper

DECLAN RICE IS fully focused on his West Ham future amid ongoing speculation linking him with a big-money move this summer.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a dizzying rise during a 2018/19 campaign when he switched international allegiance from Ireland, with Manchester United one of a number of clubs frequently listed as being among his admirers.

Rice feared he was not good enough for the Premier League when he was hauled off at half-time in West Ham’s 4-0 humiliation at Liverpool in their opening game of the season, and considered asking manager Manuel Pellegrini for a loan move away from the club.

“After the game, when I got dragged [off], I thought that I wasn’t cut out for the Premier League,” Rice said ahead of England’s Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands next week.

“After the first game the transfer window is still open and I was honestly thinking about going to speak to the manager to maybe go on loan somewhere.

“That was tough that day against Liverpool. We got beat 4-0 and mentally it’s tough. The manager told me I would get another chance and I needed to keep working.”

Pellegrini was true to his word and Rice feels he “hasn’t looked back” since returning to the fray for a 3-1 victory at Everton in September.

Now, far from doubting himself, he has designs on the upper echelons of the game.

“When you start out in football, you always want to play at the top, you want to play in the Champions League,” he said.

“If you were in football and didn’t want to do that there’d be no point playing.”

Nevertheless, West Ham supporters should not interpret this as an indication that Rice’s head has been turned. On the contrary, he is loving life at the London Stadium.

“Everything’s good. I know there’s speculation but during the season last year I signed a new five-year contract with West Ham, so all my focus is fully on playing for West Ham,” he added.

“I’ve got a great connection with the fans – they love me, I love them and that’s the way that it is at the moment. I’m not thinking about anything else.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie