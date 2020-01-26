This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defeat to Scotland leaves Ireland disappointed at New Zealand Sevens

The women’s team clinched 11th place by ending their campaign with victory over Brazil.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 10:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,906 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4980310
A brace of tries from Terry Kennedy wasn't enough to prevent Ireland from going down to Scotland (file pic).
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
A brace of tries from Terry Kennedy wasn't enough to prevent Ireland from going down to Scotland (file pic).
A brace of tries from Terry Kennedy wasn't enough to prevent Ireland from going down to Scotland (file pic).
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND’S MEN’S AND women’s teams found themselves in play-offs for 11th place at the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton, with contrasting outcomes for both sides.

While the men went down to Scotland, the women recorded a hard-fought victory against Brazil.

A 17-7 defeat to France — coupled with Canada’s win over Spain — had ended the men’s side’s hopes of advancing from Pool C into a semi-final.

Despite two tries from Terry Kennedy and a 14th of the campaign for Jordan Conroy, Ireland had to settle for 12th place owing to a 24-19 loss to the Scots. 

With the sides locked at 19-19 on the final hooter, 19-year-old Megan Burns proved to be the match-winner for the Ireland women’s team as she broke through the Brazilian defence to score a last-gasp try. Ireland’s earlier tries had come courtesy of Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Lucy Mulhall, Hannah Tyrrell.

amee-leigh-murphy-crowe-celebrates-scoring-a-try-with-lucy-mulhall Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall celebrate. Source: John Cowpland/INPHO

It was a positive end to the week for Stan McDowell’s side, who had concluded the pool stages with a 14-7 loss to Spain earlier on Sunday. 

New Zealand captured both the men’s and women’s titles, repeating their double success at the previous tournament in Cape Town.

The men had a 27-5 victory over France to claim their home contest for the first time in four years, while the women won their third consecutive tournament by beating Canada 24-7.

Next on the calendar is the Sydney Sevens, which begin on Saturday, 1 February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie