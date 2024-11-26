Defence coach Denis Leamy pens two-year extension with Munster

MUNSTER AND THE IRFU have confirmed that defence coach Denis Leamy has signed a two-year extension with the southern province which will keep him in Limerick until the summer of 2027.

Leamy was due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign, which is his third with Munster since joining from Leinster as part of Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket in 2022.

Attack coach Mike Prendergast is in the same boat but is expected to join his former teammate Leamy in extending his stay with Munster, either in his current guise or as Rowntree’s replacement as head coach.

During Leamy’s first two seasons back at Thomond Park, Munster’s defence became the meanest in the URC and was one of the key pillars upon which they achieved their drought-ending URC triumph in 2023.

Last season, Munster conceded a league-lowest 18 points per game on average, topping the URC regular-season table before running out of steam at the semi-final stage.

This season has made for a different story so far, with the porous Munster currently sitting 12th in the table with the fourth-worst points difference in the league.

Head coach Rowntree and forwards coach Andi Kyriacou have departed the province since they last took to the field in competitive action, with the full-time head coaching position — currently filled by interim boss Ian Costello — still vacant. Ireland women’s forwards coach Alex Codling, meanwhile, will deputise for Kyriacou on a short-term consultancy basis.

Munster host the fourth-placed Lions at Thomond Park this Saturday (7:35pm) having provided decidedly mixed news on the injury front earlier this morning.