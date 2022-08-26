'One of the best midfielders in the world' - O'Sullivan 'crucial' for Ireland

VERA PAUW HAS doubled down her shared opinion that Denise O’Sullivan is “one of the best midfielders in the world,” adding that the Cork star is “crucial” to her Republic of Ireland team.

O’Sullivan signed a contract extension with North Carolina Courage yesterday, pledging her future to the US outfit until at least 2024.

She first joined in 2017, and has established herself as an integral part of the team ever since, thriving in “my home,” as she put it as she re-signed last night.

“Knowing we have her with the club for the next three years provides us the stability we need and allows us to continue to build around her and her importance both on the field and in our locker room,” Courage manager Sean Nahas added. “She has become one of the best midfielders in the world and to have that continue to be here in a Courage jersey is something everyone should be excited about.” And Pauw, who has spoken so highly of the 94-cap midfield maestro time and time again through the years, shared Nahas’ view that O’Sullivan is one of the world’s finest this morning.

“I’ve said the same thing, eh?” the Ireland boss said as she unveiled her squad ahead of a decisive 2023 World Cup qualifying double-header against Finland and Slovakia. “She’s crucial. We have a few big stars, everybody knows that and we don’t have to hide from that. Those are the players that make a difference, but they are not more important than the other players, it’s because of the other players they can make that difference. “We’re so happy to have her in the team, and good luck to her. We’ve spoken about the extension of her contract and staying in the USA, that’s the place where she’s happy, so we’ve more discussed about, ‘Where do you feel that you feel happy? Where do you feel…’ and not so much, ‘Where should you be?’ “The time differences and all the jet lag, of course that’s hard and that’s not a healthy thing to do, but being happy is the most important thing.” Pauw speaking at today's press conference. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO Pauw stayed coy another of her other world-class stars, Arsenal left-sided ace Katie McCabe. Asked about the Irish captain’s best position, a long-time debate at this stage, the manager smiled, ‘You will see’. She also explained the return of Hayley Nolan to the squad, the London City Lionesses defender recalled for the first time since her debut against Belgium in April 2021. “Hayley is a player that has been injured. She was in the squad before. She was doing really well, she was growing. But not yet to the point that she was getting into the line-up. But she was very close. “I remember in Belgium she was playing. And she got a nasty injury after, an ankle injury, and she has come back slowly. Before the summer, she just wasn’t ready in her rhythm. But now she is dominant. “She is playing left centre-back at her club, and she is strong, her start of the build-up has improved dramatically. And she just made the squad because of the qualities.” The Girls In Green host Finland at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday [KO 7pm, live on RTÉ 2] in front of what is expected to be a record crowd after tickets sold out in just 30 minutes. A win guarantees a play-off spot as they look to reach a first-ever major tournament. They face Slovakia away five days later in their final Group A qualifying clash, four points across the two games likely to be enough. The squad report into camp on Sunday.