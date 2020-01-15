This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 17-year-old Dublin-born player who made the Spurs bench last night

Troy Parrott is not the only youngster with Irish links in the Tottenham squad.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 4:39 PM
40 minutes ago 3,155 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4966786
Dennis Cirkin (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Dennis Cirkin (file pic).
Dennis Cirkin (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

TROY PARROTT IS not the only 17-year-old Dublin-born youngster on the fringes of the Spurs squad currently.

Promising left-back Dennis Cirkin made the bench for the first time during Tottenham’s FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough last night.

Cirkin was born in Dublin to Latvian parents, moving to England at the age of three. He has represented the Three Lions at underage level and was sent off against Ireland when the sides met at Tallaght Stadium in November 2018.

The youngster could potentially represent any of England, Latvia or Ireland at senior level though. 

Per Football London, he has recently been invited to train with the first team, having signed his first professional deal with the club back in November after featuring for both their U18 and U23 teams last season.

Left-back has been a problematic position for Spurs this season. Wales international Ben Davies has been out injured since November, while Danny Rose has also had injury problems in addition to there being doubts surrounding his future at the club. Jan Vertonghen, the Belgian centre-back who can play on the left, also may not be at the club much longer, with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season. Kyle Walker-Peters, another option at full-back, has had injury problems of late and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Consequently, a first-team debut for Cirkin sooner rather than later is by no means inconceivable.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had words of encouragement for the player after an impressive outing against Olympiacos in the Uefa Youth League.

“I couldn’t be at the game but I watched on video our youth team playing in the [UEFA Youth League], and we also have [Dennis Cirkin],” he told reporters.

“OK, he’s 17, but he’s a kid with a lot of quality, and I look forward to bringing him to train with us, and to help his development.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie