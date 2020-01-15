The 17-year-old Dublin-born player who made the Spurs bench last night

TROY PARROTT IS not the only 17-year-old Dublin-born youngster on the fringes of the Spurs squad currently.

Promising left-back Dennis Cirkin made the bench for the first time during Tottenham’s FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough last night.

Cirkin was born in Dublin to Latvian parents, moving to England at the age of three. He has represented the Three Lions at underage level and was sent off against Ireland when the sides met at Tallaght Stadium in November 2018.

The youngster could potentially represent any of England, Latvia or Ireland at senior level though.

Per Football London, he has recently been invited to train with the first team, having signed his first professional deal with the club back in November after featuring for both their U18 and U23 teams last season.

Left-back has been a problematic position for Spurs this season. Wales international Ben Davies has been out injured since November, while Danny Rose has also had injury problems in addition to there being doubts surrounding his future at the club. Jan Vertonghen, the Belgian centre-back who can play on the left, also may not be at the club much longer, with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season. Kyle Walker-Peters, another option at full-back, has had injury problems of late and has been linked with a move away from the club.

17-year-old Dennis Cirkin makes the senior squad for the first time. 👏#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/mBhTkvyl8l — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2020

Consequently, a first-team debut for Cirkin sooner rather than later is by no means inconceivable.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had words of encouragement for the player after an impressive outing against Olympiacos in the Uefa Youth League.

“I couldn’t be at the game but I watched on video our youth team playing in the [UEFA Youth League], and we also have [Dennis Cirkin],” he told reporters.

“OK, he’s 17, but he’s a kid with a lot of quality, and I look forward to bringing him to train with us, and to help his development.”

