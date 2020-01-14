Lo Celso nets but Parrott not involved as Spurs edge their way past 'Boro

Giovani Lo Celso (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.

TOTTENHAM EDGED INTO the FA Cup fourth round as Giovani Lo Celso bagged a rare goal and Erik Lamela also found the net in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinho’s side almost killed off second-tier Middlesbrough within the first 15 minutes of the third-round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lo Celso, on loan from Real Betis, got Tottenham up and running with only his second goal of the season and his first since a Champions League strike against Red Star Belgrade in November.

It was an encouraging moment for the Argentine midfielder, who has endured a difficult season in north London.

Tottenham have not lifted a major trophy since 2008 when current Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate scored the League Cup final winner against Chelsea.

They needed a Lucas Moura equaliser at the Riverside Stadium to avoid a shock exit in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough earlier this month.

But Mourinho still made five changes from last weekend’s defeat against Liverpool, with Christian Eriksen, linked with a January move to Inter Milan, starting despite the Dane’s form being affected by the transfer talk.

However, there was no place in the matchday squad for Ireland international striker Troy Parrott despite Tottenham’s lack of available first-team forwards.

A gift from Middlesbrough keeper Tomas Mejias helped Tottenham open the scoring in the second minute.

Mejias tried to play a quick ball out and ended up passing straight to Lo Celso, who ran across the area before firing into the bottom corner.

Tottenham’s second came when Argentina winger Erik Lamela sliced through the Middlesbrough defence before slotting home in the 15th minute.

George Saville got one back for Middlesbrough in the 83rd minute as Tottenham survived a tense finale to earn a trip to Southampton.

