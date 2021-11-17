Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dennis Hogan rebounds with victory as he begins final world-title push

‘The saga continues’, laughed the Kildare man post-fight.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 1:07 PM
Ireland's Dennis Hogan.
KILDARE’S DENNIS HOGAN rebounded from his March defeat to Tim Tszyu with a six-round shutout victory over tough Aussie veteran Tommy Browne in Sydney this morning, Irish time.

Hogan [now 29-4-1, 7KOs], fighting on the undercard of Tszyu’s unanimous-decision win over Takeshi Inoue, utterly outclassed the game Browne, who retired from professional boxing immediately after the bout with a career record of 42-8-2, 18KOs.

Kilcullen native Hogan, 36, who lives in Brisbane with his young family, told Australian television afterwards that this morning’s contest was truly “make or break”, and that victory gets the ball rolling on what would be a final assault at world honours. “The saga continues,” he added.

Hogan has previously challenged for light-middleweight and middleweight world titles. He was infamously thieved of a victory in his 154-pound title fight versus then-champion Jaime Munguia in Monterrey, Mexico, in April 2019, and was then comprehensively stopped in a Hail Mary jump to 160 despite a capable showing against American Jermall Charlo in New York eight months later.

Another stoppage defeat to Aussie up-and-comer Tszyu, son of legendary Russian-Aussie Kostya Tszyu, seemed to all but lower the curtain on the Irishman’s career in March of this year. However, the highly respected Hogan has opted for one more crack at a world-title belt and was facilitated today by Tszyu’s promoters, No Limit Boxing, who put him on their televised card against the popular Browne.

Hogan has also mooted a bout versus Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan, with whom he is friendly, though it’s unlikely that either man will explore that prospect further until either one of them is a world champion or world honours are definitively off the table for both.

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

