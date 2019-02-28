This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kildare's Hogan lands world-title chance and career-highest payday, but must travel to lion's den

The Kilcullen native, based in Brisbane, will face Jaime Munguia in Monterrey on 13 April.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 12:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,139 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4517393
Dennis Hogan in action against Yuki Nonaka in Brisbane.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Dennis Hogan in action against Yuki Nonaka in Brisbane.
Dennis Hogan in action against Yuki Nonaka in Brisbane.
Image: AAP/PA Images

KILDARE LIGHT-MIDDLEWEIGHT DENNIS Hogan [28-1-1, 7KOs] will face Mexico’s Jaime Munguia [32-0, 26KOs] for the WBO world title on the champion’s home soil on 13 April.

Munguia will make the mandatory defence of his belt against the Brisbane-based Kilcullen native at the 18,000-capacity Arena Monterrey in six weeks’ time.

The bout will be broadcast live on DAZN in the USA, with no TV details yet confirmed for this neck of the woods.

The Courier Mail in Australia report that ‘The Hurricane’ will receive a career-biggest purse for the world-title shot he has been chasing for over a year. They quote a figure of A$500,000, which translates to just over €300,000.

The WBO had initially set a deadline of 4 March for Hogan’s representatives Paul Keegan and DDP, and Munguai’s co-backers Zanfer and Golden Boy, to reach a deal before the fight was put to a purse bid.

On Wednesday, however, the sanctioning body was informed by both sides that a deal had been reached, and so the purse bid was called off.

BOXING HOGAN WEETCH Dennis Hogan celebrates victory over Wales' Jamie Weetch in his last outing. Source: AAP/PA Images

Hogan’s team were initially reticent to face Munguia in Mexico but remain confident of victory while having extracted the maximum financial benefit for their fighter.

The42 has previously reported that Golden Boy are keen to establish an ongoing relationship with Hogan and DDP regardless of the outcome of the Munguia fight.

Were the 33-year-old Hogan to beat the man they call ‘The Beast’, 11 years his junior, a Golden Boy arrangement would likely lead to a first-ever all-Irish world-title fight between the Kildare man and Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan [29-3, 20KOs] who is co-promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s outfit.

O’Sullivan has recently joined Hogan in the light-middleweight ranks as he launches one last assault on world honours.

Even if Hogan were to lose to Munguia, it’s far from inconceivable that he would later square off with O’Sullivan in a world-title eliminator should Munguia decide to vacate his strap and move up to his more natural weight of 160 as expected.

O’Sullivan must first see off Khiary Gray [16-4, 12KOs] in an eight-round contest at the House of Blues in Boston on what’s set to be a bumper St Patrick’s weekend for Irish boxers Stateside.

BOXING HOGAN WEETCH Hogan throws a clubbing left in Jamie Weetch's direction at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. Source: AAP/PA Images

Munguia-Hogan makes for the fourth scheduled world-title fight involving an Irish boxer between Patrick’s weekend and the end of April.

Katie Taylor will attempt to relieve Rose Volante of her WBO World lightweight title in a unification bout in Philadelphia on 15 March before Jono Carroll challenges IBF World super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer on the same Matchroom USA bill.

Munguia-Hogan will take place less than a fortnight before Portlaoise’s TJ Doheny squares off with Danny Roman in another unification bout, with Doheny’s IBF World super-bantamweight title and Roman’s WBA equivalent up for grabs in Inglewood, California.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Portlaoise’s TJ Doheny confirmed for world-title unification fight in California

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    IRELAND
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Both Man City and Liverpool will drop points in title race, insists Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie