This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Portlaoise's TJ Doheny confirmed for world-title unification fight in California

The undefeated Laois man faces American rival Danny Roman at Inglewood’s Forum venue on 26 April.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 5:57 PM
1 hour ago 867 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4514421
TJ Doheny Defeats Ryohei Takahashi by 11th Round TKO at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
Image: Joel Plummer
TJ Doheny Defeats Ryohei Takahashi by 11th Round TKO at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
TJ Doheny Defeats Ryohei Takahashi by 11th Round TKO at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
Image: Joel Plummer

IBF WORLD SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT champion TJ Doheny will face his WBA equivalent, Danny Roman of Los Angeles, in a unification bout in the latter’s home county on 26 April.

Portlaoise’s ‘Power’, 32, and ‘Babyfaced Assassin’ Roman, 28, will square off at Inglewood, California’s 17,500-capacity Forum in a career-biggest fight for both men which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in Ireland and DAZN in the USA.

Doheny [21-0, 15KOs] and Roman [26-2-1, 10KOs] verbally agreed to the scrap at Madison Square Garden in December when the American entered the ring to congratulate Doheny for his first world-title defence against Japan’s Ryohei Takahashi.

The pair then squared off for the cameras ahead of what remained, then, merely a prospective showdown.

This evening, however, Doheny’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the fight between the Laois man and his LA rival has been signed and sealed, with delivery due in two months’ time.

Doheny and the Golden Boy-promoted Roman will provide chief support on a Matchroom card headlined by an eagerly anticipated rematch between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada for the WBC World and Ring Magazine super-flyweight titles.

“This was my ideal scenario,” said Doheny. “Get the voluntary defence out of the way, then go straight into the unification, so great work from my team and Eddie Hearn with Matchroom Boxing USA for getting this fight on. It’s unbelievable, it would mean the world to me. It’s just another boxed ticked: after I won the world title, the next goal was to become a unified champion. I’m looking forward to achieving that.

We met in the ring after the fight in New York, and there was a lot of respect for each other. That’s the way it should be. We’re two world-class fighters, two world champions in the division. A fight like this doesn’t need any false hype. I think that when you’ve got two world-class fighters like this, that’s enough of a selling point for a high-calibre fight like this.

“Danny’s a great fighter, he adds a lot of pressure; he’s a great puncher, great punch selection — he’s got it all really. It’s going to be a great fight between us, and I won’t be surprised if the fans get to see a bit of a war.

Fighting Danny in his home city, that doesn’t bother me. I’ve been fighting on the road my whole career, so it will be no different to me. It’s me and him in the ring, and it’s going to be all-action.

Boxing 2019 - TJ Doheny Defeats Ryohei Takahashi by 11th Round TKO Doheny will become only the fourth Irish boxer to become a unified world champion should he emerge victorious on 26 April. Source: Joel Plummer

Added Roman: “This is the biggest and most important fight of my career. I haven’t been shy about wanting to unifying the division. This is the fight that I’ve been asking for since I became a world champion. I need to deliver on my goal of becoming the best and a win against another world champion puts me in that conversation.

It will be a new experience for me because I’m not fighting a challenger, I’m fighting another beltholder. It’s exciting in a lot of ways. I’ll be at my best because I’m planning to add another title on 26 April.

It feels pretty damn good to fight in front of my hometown fans. My last five fights have been away from home, but I don’t feel any added pressure in this homecoming of sorts. I know I have a job to do. Nothing is easy at this point. It’s going to be a heck of a fight. Two world champions fighting for control of the division. What more could you want?

Victory would see Doheny become only the fourth unified world champion Irish boxer after Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett and Katie Taylor.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

‘I would have beaten her again… She didn’t have the balls to step up and take the chance’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    Second, second bottom - whatever: Six Nations form no indicator through Ireland's World Cup history
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie